“Come on My WAG!”: Carlos Sainz’s Comment on Close Aide’s Post Could Make GF Rebecca Donaldson Jealous

Roberto Merhi, affectionately known as Teto by fans, recently posted a reel of him with Carlos Sainz. It showcased how they spent their time together at the Chinese GP in Shanghai. Amazed by the reel and Teto’s work, Sainz, responded in a way that could make his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, nothing but jealous.

According to @f1gossippofficial, the Instagram reel showcased them having dinner at night, and then having breakfast the next morning. As F1 was in China for the first time in five years, they also went for a ride on track, which Merhi did not forget to take shots of.

It also displayed how the race weekend went for them, and of course, there was the after-party. Awed by the overall efforts, the #55 driver wrote in the comment section, “Come on, my WAG!” Responding to this, Merhi wrote back, “cabr…” which translates from Spanish as “goat” or Greatest of all time.

Merhi, a close friend of Sainz, is a fellow Spaniard and a former F1 driver. They often spend time together on race weekends. Therefore, the duo’s exchange about them being each other’s WAGs is nothing but an affectionate and comedic take.

Interestingly, Donaldson, the rumored current girlfriend of the Ferrari driver, was not present with Sainz in China. Perhaps, this was the reason the 29-year-old jokingly wanted Merhi to accompany him as his WAG [Wives and Girlfriends.]

Who is Carlos Sainz’s girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson?

Rebecca Donaldson is a Scottish model who reportedly began to date Ferrari’s star driver Carlos Sainz in the summer of 2023. These rumors came out shortly after the Spanish F1 star had a break up with his long-time girlfriend, Isa Hernaez.

Donaldson is currently based in the United Kingdom. She is a renowned model and an entrepreneur, and has often featured on the covers of renowned magazines like Vogue Ukraine, Marie Claire Mexico, and Rushh Australia.

Besides excelling in her modeling career, Donaldson is often spotted with Carlos Sainz during the latter’s race in different countries. Dubbed as Sainz’s biggest fan, the Scottish model accompanied her boyfriend at the Mexico City and Las Vegas GP weekends last year.

However, the most famous appearance for Rebecca Donaldson arrived in Melbourne this year when the Spaniard won the Australian GP. Having had appendicitis surgery just two weeks prior, Sainz won over the F1 world when he took the victory in Melbourne, and Rebecca Donaldson was right with him to support and celebrate with him.