Red Bull Is Now Divided Into Camps Due to Christian Horner’s Controversy, Suspects Ralf Schumacher

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO Fotoarena

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes that there is now a division in the Red Bull camp because of the ongoing controversy surrounding Christian Horner. Schumacher provided his thoughts after witnessing Red Bull’s podium celebrations this past weekend in Bahrain.

Schumacher explained (as quoted by Motorsport.com), “We were near the podium and then you see that everyone who used to stand together now did not. The danger is simply that some parties now want to leave and look for a new team or a new challenge. Because disagreement in a team with such extreme success is a shame”.

This controversy began in early February when reports emerged that Red Bull GmbH were investigating Horner after a female employee lodged a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against him. Since then, an independent barrister hired by the company has dismissed the grievance against Horner.

Despite the same, Schumacher worries for Horner. Amid reports that there is a power struggle in Red Bull, Schumacher has advised Horner to take action against Jos Verstappen, who reportedly orchestrated the same.

Jos Verstappen wants Red Bull to sack Christian Horner

Jos Verstappen recently gave an explosive interview, where he explicitly revealed that he wants Red Bull to sack Christian Horner. The Dutchman said, “There is tension here while he remains in position. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

This apparent power struggle within the Red Bull camp has also jeopardized Max Verstappen’s future with the team. Reports are now linking the three-time world champion with a shock move to Mercedes for 2025 that is being orchestrated by Jos.

Schumacher is ready to give credence to this rumor. According to him, the Mercedes move for Max is a “plan B if the whole thing falls apart.”

