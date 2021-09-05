“I’m not the only driver he did that to today”– Mick Schumacher hopes Nikita Mazepin faces consequences for his actions in Dutch GP

“I’m not the only driver he did that to today”– Mick Schumacher hopes consequences are imposed on Nikita Mazepin for his actions.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher’s relationship displayed a hostile turn on Saturday during the Dutch Grand Prix, and it extended it even on the race day when Mazepin warded Schumacher into the pitlane barrier at the straight.

Agitated by his actions, Schumacher hopes that justified actions are taken against his teammate, as he was not the only one against whom he did the same thing.

“I think it could’ve been better, obviously,” Schumacher said of his race. “Unfortunately we had the early incident with my team-mate again, which I think then caused an issue with the front wing, so I had to pit early.”

“I think, you know, it is okay to block but to a certain extent if I already have my front nose there I think it’s a bit late to then swerve and then basically push me into the pitlane.”

“And I think I’m not the only driver he did that to today. So I’m sure that a few people will have a look at it, and hopefully, consequences will come into play in the future.”

It was motivated by qualifying’s incident

Schumacher believes that the conflict from the qualifying triggered Mazepin’s actions on Sunday. Reportedly, Mazepin was infuriated with Schumacher over a team agreement that the latter allegedly didn’t follow.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher have their say on what happened in the Q1 incident with Sebastian Vettel 🗣🗣#DutchGP 🇳🇱 #F1 pic.twitter.com/n6gY7LS9ZH — Formula 1 (@F1) September 4, 2021

“We didn’t chat much today but I think that from his point of view, I think you saw what he still thinks about it and about the whole situation, I think otherwise he doesn’t react the way he did in this race today.”

He told Sky that Mazepin “has this thing in his head where he wants to be any cost be in front of me”, and when asked about this being a consequence of the pair being in the slowest car of the grid that doesn’t have the pace to fight the other teams, said: “Yeah but it doesn’t justify the fact that he pushes me in the wall and basically made me go into the pitlane.

“I just think that’s not the right way. Again, we’ll probably have to have a talk with the team about it.”