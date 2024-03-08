F1 Commentators 2024: Who Are the Commentators for F1 TV, Sky Sports and More for 2024 Season?

The F1 2024 season is currently featuring the second Grand Prix of the campaign in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Max Verstappen won the opening race of the new season last weekend in Bahrain. Soon after the Dutchman won the race, several of the fans’ beloved commentators explained how the 26-year-old and Red Bull are also likely to dominate this year. Speaking of commentators, here’s a look at all the presenters for F1 TV, Sky Sports, and Channel 4 in 2024.
Advertisement
F1 TV commentators 2024
- Will Buxton: He is one of the oldest and most well-known commentators in F1. The 43-year-old began his career as a pitlane reporter in 2010. His longest stint before joining F1 in an official capacity in 2018 came with NBC Sports as he covered the sport for the American channel from 2014 to 2017.
- Laura Winter: She began her career in 2017 as a reporter for BT Sports and covered various sports. She worked with the channel for two years until 2019, following which she began covering F1, starting with the Belgian GP that year.
- Rossana Tennant: After working with the Mercedes F1 team to create and present their digital content, she began working with F1 as a live presenter and reporter.
- Lawrence Barretto: In the past couple of seasons, he has established quite a name for himself. Barretto not only regularly interviews the F1 drivers but also provides exclusive information about what is going on behind the scenes. Thanks to his features on F1’s official website, he ensures to keep his fans up to date.
- Alex Jacques: He not only covers F1, but also F2, the W Series, and E-Sports.
- Jolyon Palmer: Similarly to Lawrence Barretto, he also has established a name for himself as an F1 presenter. After a brief stint as an F1 driver himself, Palmer understands the intricacies of the sport more than anyone else. As a result, he can explain what goes on in the minds of drivers, and how each approach the races.
- James Hinchcliffe: He is a former racing driver whom F1 TV has hired as an occasional commentator.
- David Coulthard: The former Red Bull driver is arguably the most famous among all of F1 TV’s commentators. Other than running his famous Formula for Success podcast, the 52-year-old will also cover a select few races this year.
- Sam Collins: He is working with F1 TV as their technological expert. Collins provides fans with information about how different teams have set up their cars, and the advantages and disadvantages of using the different systems.
Sky Sports F1 commentators 2024
- Jenson Button: He is arguably one of the most well-respected commentators, having won the 2009 championship with Brown. Since retiring from F1 at the end of the 2017 season, he has taken part in other racing events and also established himself as an experienced commentator.
- Nico Rosberg: He is the other F1 champion on Sky Sports F1’s commentary team for the 2024 season. The 2016 F1 champion will commentate for both the Sky Sports UK team and Sky Sports Italia.
- Naomi Schiff: She joined the Sky Sports commentary team in 2022. Before joining commentary, she competed in the W Series.
- Bernie Collins: Although she’s relatively new to commentary, having joined in 2022, she has years of experience in F1. Before commentary, she worked with several teams such as McLaren and Force India as a performance engineer.
- Martin Brundle: He is arguably one of Sky Sports’ most well-known commentators. After retiring as a driver at the end of the 1996 season, he has worked in F1 as a commentator since the 1997 campaign.
- Damon Hill: He is the son of two-time F1 champion, Graham Hill. Meanwhile, Damon himself won the title in 1996 by beating Jacques Villeneuve to it.
- Karun Chandhok: After retiring from F1 at the end of the 2012 season, he moved to commentary and has worked for various broadcasters. Since 2021, he has been working with Sky Sports.
- Anthony Davidson: Similarly to Chandhok, he too moved to commentary after a short stint as a full-time F1 driver. He has been working with Sky Sports since 2011 and has covered various race weekends.
- Natalie Pinkham: She is a pioneer when it comes to commentary as she is one of the first women who have commentated during a live F1 session. Moreover, in 2023, she also got the opportunity to present Mercedes’ car launch alongside Naomi Schiff.
- Ted Kravitz: He too is a veteran commentator and has worked for various broadcasters. However, his longest stint has been with Sky Sports, having been working with them since 2012. He not only commentates during F1 race weekends but also presents several shows, including Ted’s Notebook.
- Danica Patrick: She is a legendary American former racing driver. She has registered several records during her illustrious career and is the only woman to have ever won an IndyCar race.
- Simon Lazenby: He is one of the leading commentators for the Sky Sports F1 team. He has worked with every presenter of the team since Sky Sports took over the exclusive rights of F1 in 2012.
- David Croft: He is regarded as the voice of F1. Alongside the likes of Kravitz, Brundle, and Lazenby, he too has years of experience as a commentator. He began his career as a commentator in 2005 with BBC Radio 5 Live. In 2012, he moved to Sky Sports F1, and since then, has commentated during almost all the sessions. However, he will take some time off this year. Croft has confirmed that he will miss three races in 2024, having “sacrificed” a lot for his career.
- Rachel Brookes: She is well-known as a pitlane reporter and for getting the latest news circulating in the paddock. She was one of the first to reveal that Lewis Hamilton had decided to move to Ferrari in 2025.
- Harry Benjamin: After a year of leading the F1 Juniors commentary team last year, he will join the Sky Sports team to cover F1 events this year.
Channel 4 F1 commentators 2024
- Steve Jones: He has been covering F1 for Channel 4 ever since the broadcaster acquired the rights in 2016.
- Alex Jacques: Alongside his duties with F1 TV, he will also work with Channel 4.
- David Coulthard: Similarly to Jacques, Coulthard will also work with both F1 TV and Channel 4.
- Mark Webber: Other than David Coulthard, he is another former F1 driver, who is on the commentary team for Channel 4. The former Red Bull driver competed in F1 from 2002 to 2013 and won eight races.
- Billy Monger: After suffering a horrific crash during an F4 race in 2017, he suffered serious injuries that resulted in doctors partially amputating both his legs. Since he can no longer compete as a racing driver due to his unfortunate injuries, 24-year-old Monger decided to move to commentary in 2019.
- Lee McKenzie: Alongside Jones, she is one of the most experienced commentators on the Channel 4 team. She first covered F1 as a pitlane reporter in 2009, while working for the BBC. After working with the BBC for six years, she joined Channel 4 in 2016 and has since worked with them.
- Eddie Jordan: He is perhaps the only commentator who is a former F1 team owner. The 75-year-old founded the Jordan Grand Prix team in 1991 and led the side until the end of 2004. Five years later in 2009, he returned to F1, but this time as a commentator. He first worked with the BBC before moving to Channel 4 in 2016.