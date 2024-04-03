Toto Wolff is Assured Lewis Hamilton Isn’t Having a Look Over the Fence at Ferrari

Ahead of the 2024 season, a bombshell was dropped on the F1 community when it was announced that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari in 2025. Given the continued struggles of Mercedes since 2022, the move made sense to most people, especially taking Hamilton’s age into consideration. However, despite Ferrari currently thriving, Toto Wolff is certain Hamilton is 100% committed to the Mercedes program and isn’t looking over the fence to see what is going on at Ferrari.

Advertisement

As per a report published by Autosport, Wolff agreed that Mercedes’ inferior mechanical package is infuriating for Hamilton, as it is for the entire team. But he does not question the seven-time world champion’s integrity and commitment.

“He’s in a situation obviously where, on one side, it’s super frustrating to see that we are not getting it. On the other side, look over the fence. It’s pretty good what’s happening there. But that is not his main priority today.”

Advertisement

Wolff reaffirms his faith in Hamilton’s loyalty as long as the Briton is a Mercedes driver. Hamilton won six of his seven world championships with the team and has been with them for over a decade. Given the same, Wolff has no doubts that Hamilton will give his all for Mercedes in his final season with the Brackley-based outfit.

However, Mercedes’ struggles continue to grow. Ahead of the 2024 season, Mercedes expected a resurgence on the track. But the reality couldn’t be more different. The Silver Arrows have started on a disappointing note, with their car unable to compete for podiums with Ferrari and Red Bull. In fact, they are slower than McLaren, and also Aston Martin, with the latter being evident in Australia two weeks ago. A double DNF in Melbourne only added to their misery, as they look to get themselves out of the slump.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes headed for different futures

Mercedes’ start to the season has been thoroughly underwhelming, failing to secure a top three finish in the first three outings. Although the senior engineers at the team insist that they are finding solutions to the on-track problems, they don’t seem to be rectified when the time comes.

Advertisement

Aerodynamics has been Mercedes’ biggest Achilles heel, with high-speed corners affecting their pace on almost all the circuits. Meanwhile, their rivals (Ferrari and McLaren), who were close to them in 2023, seem to be making bigger strides.

As things stand, Mercedes is P4 in the standings, with 26 points, compared to 55 for McLaren and 93 for Ferrari. When they started the season, the Silver Arrows hoped to compete for P2 at the very least. But that could be a far-fetched dream, if their performance doesn’t improve.

Hamilton, despite Wolff’s previous claim, would be looking forward to driving for a team that can compete for wins at the very least. It is clear by now that Mercedes is not that team at the moment. Although the 39-year-old would love to end his Mercedes stint on a winning note, the prospect of driving for Ferrari next year would be more appealing.

Mercedes is hard at work to turn their fortune around. The Silver Arrows have identified several key personnel they Crelike to bring on board. However, convincing them to join the team could be a tough job. Especially given the departure of the 7X world champion.