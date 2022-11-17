“I’m sorry” – Sebastian Vettel says Haas isn’t “innocent” in Mick Schumacher’s case

Haas confirmed that Mick Schumacher won’t be a part of their team’s 2023 line-up as the team wants to move forward. But, Sebastian Vettel thinks that the American team is not completely “innocent” in their downfall.

Team boss Guenther Steiner has blamed Schumacher’s sub-par performance that partly saw the team suffer a lot of monetary damage as part of the reason they decided to let go of the young German driver.

One of Mick Schumacher’s finest weekends in Formula 1 ✨ Fending off a 7-time world champion and achieving a double-points finish in both the Sprint and race 💪#F1 pic.twitter.com/CAFn5bDkUR — Formula 1 (@F1) November 17, 2022

But Vettel thinks that Haas is certainly not completely innocent in how things have turned out to be for the team. The 4-time world champion believes that Schumacher surely deserves a place in F1 and hopes that the young German driver will return stronger from this difficult phase.

Sebastian Vettel does not understand the team leadership at Haas

Talks about Schumacher’s future in F1 have been looming in the paddock for quite some time. Amidst the chaos, team owner Gene Haas even said that Schumacher costs them a fortune with his crashes.

Steiner also criticised his driver for underwhelming performances compared to his teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Speaking to Sky Germany about Schumacher’s exit from Haas, Vettel said that it is bitter for Mick and he feels sorry in that sense.

Vettel further added that at times, leadership at Haas is difficult to understand. Nevertheless, he feels that Schumacher should get a chance because he has potential.

Guenther Steiner does not blame Mick Schumacher

Steiner made it clear that the team chose Nico Hulkenberg over Schumacher because the former brings much more experience to the table.

Schumacher has driven for only one team while Hulkenberg has been in the sport since the 2010 season and has driven for multiple teams.

Haas believes that they will move forward with Hulkenberg. Asked if he thinks that Schumacher is not the driver who could have helped the team, Steiner said that despite the lack of experience it is not like he is not ready for the future.

“I don’t blame Mick for where we are,” he further added. In the first few years, the team showed good progress. The 2019 season saw the team with a stagnant performance but ever since 2020 Haas has gone downhill.

Steiner explained that to move forward again, they need an experienced driver.

