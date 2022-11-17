F1 pole position couldn’t have rescued Mick Schumacher from Haas axe claims Guenther Steiner

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas F1 Team driver Mick Schumacher (47) arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The unfortunate news of Mick Schumacher leaving F1 has come true. On Thursday early morning, Haas announced they would be parting ways with the German race driver at the end of this season.

A few moments later, another update followed, declaring Nico Hulkenberg to replace Schumacher. This ended the massive uncertainty around Schumacher’s future in F1, as Haas for long remained indecisive about whether to continue with him.

But the biggest problem for Schumacher now is that it’s too late to find an alternative in F1. The whole grid Is confirmed for the 2023 season. So, in all probability, the former F2 champion is out of F1 for next year.

Even F1 pole position couldn’t have saved Mick Schumacher

Schumacher wasn’t poor in 2022. He has 12 points into the season and could have gotten better if luck had been a little delicate. However, his repair bill to Haas has been the biggest hiccup.

Thus, Haas boss Guenther Steiner had already made up his mind and says even if Schumacher had got a pole position in Brazil, he wouldn’t have changed his mind.

“Nothing would have changed,” he said when asked if things would have been different if Schumacher had got pole in Brazil instead of Kevin Magnussen. “Because you cannot make this decision on an emotional one race or one qualifying result, that would be wrong, it could be wrong both ways.”

Steiner’s decision to sack Schumacher got instant flack from several fans on social media. Many even claim that if Haas had decided not to go ahead with him, they could have informed him so that Schumacher could have sought opportunities elsewhere.

But Steiner claims that he couldn’t have confirmed it with Schumacher until Hulkenberg wasn’t confirmed. Otherwise, Haas would have been without a driver.

What’s next for Schumacher?

One of the biggest reasons for Schumacher’s exit from Haas is his dissociation from the Ferrari drivers’ academy. This leaves Haas with no obligation to remain with Schumacher.

Now, it’s reported the F1 driver is now signing with Mercedes. The 23-year-old will be a reserve driver in the setup if he signs, as George Russell and Lewis Hamilton already hold the main seats.

Schumacher splitting up with Ferrari couldn’t have been foreseen before the start of this season. But this is how F1 works. Now, it’s sure the German race driver wouldn’t be in F1 for 2023.

