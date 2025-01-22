“I’m Standing in for Sebastian Vettel”: When Christian Horner Replaced Red Bull’s 4-Time Champ at Goodwood FoS

VETTEL Sebastian (ger), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR22, HORNER Christian (gbr), Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022, 22nd round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 18 to 20, 2022 on the Yas Marina Circuit, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) was the 30th edition of the iconic motoring event and it was jam-packed with historic cars and famous racing drivers. However, four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel dropped out of the event owing to a family holiday.

The former Red Bull driver was supposed to reunite with his old pals — David Coulthard, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen, and Adrian Newey — for the 20th-anniversary-celebrations of the Milton-Keynes based team by driving his 2012-title winning car — the RB8 — up the Goodwood hill.

With Vettel opting out, it meant that team boss Christian Horner had to draft himself into the car. “I haven’t driven a Formula One car since 1993 and I’m standing in for Sebastian Vettel. So, what could possibly go wrong,” Horner said in a video uploaded to the team’s official YouTube channel.

Max Verstappen set to drive his iconic RB16b at the Goodwood Festival this July. Klien: RB1

Webber: RB6

Ricciardo: RB7

Horner: RB8

Coulthard: RB9

Checo: RB19 The much anticipated hypercar ‘RB17’ will also be unveiled for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/khJyl5uF2k — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) June 25, 2024

In fact, Horner had not driven any of the Red Bull cars in the past. But to prepare him for the FoS run, the team decided to run him in a pre-Goodwood shakedown at the Silverstone circuit with the RB7.

Silverstone shakedown ensured Horner’s FoS run went smoothly

All in all, Horner’s drive in the RB8 up the iconic Goodwood Hill went pretty smoothly. The 51-year-old was very nervous about stalling the car but managed the clutch well and saved himself from the embarrassment in front of thousands of fans and his own team’s employees.

Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell, was also in attendance. Seeing the nervousness on her husband’s face, she decided to impart two words of advice before he rolled out, “Don’t crash!”

After the successful run, Horner was quoted as saying, “Having never driven a Red Bull car before, it’s a hugely proud moment to drive a car that had been designed and built by all the men and women in Milton Keynes, and we won our Championship with it in 2012.”