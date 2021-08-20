“I’m still on a very, very much steep learning curve”– Mick Schumacher talks positive about his rookie season with Haas amidst contract extension reports

“I’m still on a very, very much steep learning curve”– Mick Schumacher talks about his first season with Haas amidst contract extension reports.

Mick Schumacher made his debut in Formula 1 this year with Haas, but so far, he has remained at the back of the grid and deprived of phenomenal performances.

However, he claims he has been having a great learning time in Haas, even if he is in one of the slowest cars on the grid, and called it a fairly positive season.

“Personally I feel like it went fairly positive,” Schumacher says of the opening half of his rookie season. “I think that I managed to obviously steadily always improve and learn with every single grand prix.”

“Obviously the steps, at some point, become smaller just because you maximise the most things in the beginning, because you learn with every grand prix a massive amount and then afterwards is basically fine tuning.”

Haas is heading in the right direction

Despite Schumacher sitting at P19 in the drivers’ championship, he thinks that Haas is heading in the right direction, with Haas itself claiming that they focused all their resources into 2022 before heading for 2021.

Binotto: “This year has been more difficult for the Ferrari Driver Academy, but you have to give the guys time to grow. Mick Schumacher’s first F1 season serves as a learning curve, with no pressure, and we are discussing with Haas to confirm him there.”#Gazzetta — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) August 10, 2021

“So I definitely feel like I’m still on a very, very much steep learning curve, not only on track, but also off track. I feel that with every day of the year, I feel more and more comfortable in every circumstance,” says Schumacher.

“And that’s really good and it’s positive. And especially with the work that we’ve been doing with the team, it’s really heading into the right direction.”

The German race driver is yet to score a point with Haas and would be looking forward to having a better campaign next year, as a move to another team is uncertain for him, and Guenther Steiner has affirmed that he will most probably continue.