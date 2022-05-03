“He let me have a look at his car”: Mick Schumacher was stopped by a police officer in USA and was becoming a cop his dream job?

Haas driver Mick Schumacher recalls a wholesome incident with a police officer while he was driving in F1 for the first time

Mick Schumacher is no stranger to unique experiences. The German is yet to score a point in an F1 race and will be looking to make it a possibility at Miami this weekend.

Haas had the worst car for the 2021 season and was unable to challenge in the lower midfield. Schumacher finished in the nineteenth position, the last time F1 raced in America.

Keeping the on-track discussions aside, let us have a look at Mick’s off-track shenanigans. Did you know that the German was actually stopped by a police officer last year?

The Police Officer incident

Mick Schumacher described his love for America. He appreciated how friendly the people are and how the skies are bigger according to his sister.

Also Read: Mick Schumacher is officially in the top 10 drivers with most races without a point

You must be wondering, what crimes did the charming German commit? None. Rather, he had a wholesome experience with a police officer while he was here in the United States.

Speaking about the incident, Schumacher said: “I got stopped by a police officer last year and he was super kind. He let me have a look at his car and there’s just a nice feeling to it.”

So Mick got stopped by a police officer in the US and then had a look at the police officer’s car 😅😆 pic.twitter.com/BLRx5mkqTN — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 3, 2022

‘Cop Mick Schumacher’ in an alternative timeline

The young Schumacher also dreamed of being a highway policeman if F1 would have not worked out. In an interview session, he had to pick a dream job apart from F1. There were two interesting choices that he made.

Also Read: Adrian Newey claims Max Verstappen shouldn’t have brake tested Lewis Hamilton

First as mentioned, a highway policeman. He explained: “Probably a highway policeman would be kind of fun. So I get to chase the bad guys while driving a fast car.” Second, being a marine biologist.

The calories conscious Schumacher also expressed his love for American food. When questioned about the strangest food he has eaten in America, the German had a funny answer. He said: “Obviously everything is very high in calories. If you go to a cheesecake factory, you get a thousand calories Caesar salad which is interesting.”