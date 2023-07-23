Lewis Hamilton Might Just Expose George Russell’s Embarrassing Secret Talent in His $140,000,000 Brad Pitt-Starer

Lewis Hamilton is getting comfortable in the producer’s seat- which has been reason enough to generate a lot of buzz around his upcoming $140 million-budget movie starring Brad Pitt. As clips of the film’s on-track sequences go viral, fans are eager to see the end project. However, Hamilton has added an interesting twist, hatching his plan to include his Mercedes F1 teammate, George Russell to be a part of the project, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Back when he was driving for Williams, success didn’t come easy for Russell, who was acclimatized to finishing at the bottom end of the grid. Thus, in 2021, when the team crossed the checkered flag in P8 and P9 at the Hungarian GP, Russell was brought to tears. With his hands on his head, eyes filled with tears, and face red with passion, the young Brit choked on his words as the emotions ran over.

The moment soon went viral, as the driver became a meme with his expressions. Even Russell was taken aback by his tears after a P9 result. “I literally shed a tear, which I was not expecting. I probably wouldn’t have shed a tear if I won my first race, to be honest. That’s how much it means.”

Lewis Hamilton wants to use George Russell crying in his movie

Fast forward two years and the moment is still a hot topic, as Russell is still a meme within the community. During the fan forum at the Hungaroring, the clip was put up on the big screen as Russell stated, “This is the worst photo I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Laughing, Hamilton chimed in, “We’re going to use this moment for the movie.” Russell decided to play along, nudging Hamilton to do it. “Yeah it’s very heartwarming, I thought. It was very emotional.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/itsIightsout/status/1682813697025007616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Agreeing with his teammate, Hamilton was ready to make a star out of Russell. However, in doing so, he exposed his emotional colleague. “He actually cries a lot. He could be an actor you know, just on point, he can bring the tears.”

Mimicking Russell crying a dramatic Hamilton added, “Even when it’s a good day, he’s just like ‘The weather’s so good!’

Hamilton slowly getting Mercedes involved in his debut film

Russell acting in the film would be revolutionary. Although, Hamilton slowly getting Mercedes personnel involved in his project. He has already convinced team principal Toto Wolff to become a co-producer of the film.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1678061660148203520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Toto Wolff had stated, “Penny, Lewis’s manager, made me one (a co-producer). And of course, we helped the team with the car. I will try to stay in the seat [during the credits] for a long time to find my name there.”

The cameras get rolling and fans get riled up to see what Hamilton’s big Hollywood project is. What looks to be an enticing storyline, surely anything with Lewis Hamilton’s name on it will be nothing short of sumptuous.