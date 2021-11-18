F1

“In Brazil, I honestly felt it quite a lot”: Yuki Tsunoda admits he needs to improve his physical condition to perform better in F1

"In Brazil, I honestly felt it quite a lot": Yuki Tsunoda admits he needs to improve his physical condition to perform better in F1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"You have to adapt to every situation": Charles Leclerc will change his driving style if Max Verstappen's Brazil incident goes unpunished
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"In Brazil, I honestly felt it quite a lot": Yuki Tsunoda admits he needs to improve his physical condition to perform better in F1
“In Brazil, I honestly felt it quite a lot”: Yuki Tsunoda admits he needs to improve his physical condition to perform better in F1

Alpha Tauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has said that he has to improve his physical condition…