Infuriated Max Verstappen Made an Oath to His Father Jos That Set the Tone to Sergio Perez’s Problems This Season

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok and renowned YouTuber Tom McCluskey aka Tommo came together to discuss the 2023 F1 season. The duo emphasized how Max Verstappen dominated the year after overcoming a strong challenge from Sergio Perez in the initial phase. In doing so, Chandhok and Tommo also focused on how Verstappen made a promise to his father after the Azerbaijan GP and never looked back since.

Perez brilliantly began the 2023 F1 season by registering two wins after the first four races. Since Perez’s two victories meant two lost opportunities for Verstappen, the Dutchman was not at all happy.

After Verstappen finished the Azerbaijan GP in P2, he was furious when he returned home. This was a turning point for him this season and for Perez as well.

On this, Chandhok quoted, “Max was furious after Baku. According to Jos, he was furious when he came home that evening and he said: he’s never going to beat me again! He was really pissed off and said Pérez would never beat him again, and that turned out to be true.”

The 26-year-old then went on to deliver an outstanding performance in Miami as he beat pole-sitter Perez to win the race despite starting from ninth. It set the tone for the rest of the season as the three-time world champion went on to win the next nine races to have a record-breaking 10 consecutive victories. On the other hand, Perez failed to win a single race from that point on.

Jos and Max Verstappen share the same aggression

After Sergio Perez celebrated his win at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jos Verstappen was not a happy man. The facial expression of the former F1 driver was slammed immensely by the fans.

However, the three-time world champion came out to defend his father over his actions. He said that his father doesn’t like to lose, something that he also dislikes equally.

The 26-year-old said as per GP Fans, “My dad is my biggest fan. I don’t like to lose and neither does he. That’s how we grew up. They are now only showing the wrong images again. Checo gets out of his car and then it is quite normal that he first wants to celebrate with his mechanics.”

Furthermore, Max also added that Perez went to celebrate with his mechanics, who jumped with the driver in joy. Max’s father was not one of them, so it made no sense for him to be happy and jump with joy.