What’s the Name of the $300,000 Fighter Jet Lewis Hamilton Flew for IWC?

Lewis Hamilton recently took to the skies in a fighter jet, as seen in a new promotional video that has captured fans’ attention on the internet. The event was part of a collaboration with IWC Schaffhausen, a luxury watchmaker that has been a long-time partner with Mercedes.

The aircraft he flew was not just any jet but a high-performance training jet previously used by the Polaris Dawn Crew for astronaut training under the “Polaris Program”, in a partnership involving IWC.

The jet Hamilton piloted is called the ‘Aero Vodochody L-39 Albatros’, a second-generation jet trainer used in the United States for both military training and advanced flight maneuvers, and was initially well-known for its turbofan engine.

While newer models of training jets have largely replaced it, thousands of L-39 aircraft remain active. Many of these jets have also become prized possessions for private owners looking for some thrill, often selling for $200,000 to $300,000.

The L-39 featured in Hamilton’s video was part of the Polaris Dawn Mission, a private space exploration project led by Jared Isaacman, the CEO of Shift4. Isaacman had previously worked with IWC as part of his “Inspiration4” mission, which raised money for childhood cancers and pediatric diseases.

How did Hamilton describe his experience of flying the jet?

A question on many fans’ minds after watching the video was whether Hamilton was truly flying the jet or if it was all for the show. It turns out the seven-time F1 champion was indeed in full control of the aircraft.

His instructor, John ‘Slick’ Baun, confirmed this in the clip, saying, “Lewis was absolutely on the controls the entire time. Should he choose to go to space, he’s going to be a great candidate to be an astronaut.”

Speaking about his experience, Hamilton couldn’t hide his excitement. “What an experience, what an opportunity to get out in one of these… It’s pretty unique, just throwing the stick to the left or the right, doing a barrel turn.”

“When you bank and turn, you really feel like the blood is leaving your body. So it’s really hard to breathe in that moment and to keep yourself awake,” he said.

Naturally, Hamilton also experienced high G-forces during the flight. With guidance from his instructor, he performed multiple G-turns, further highlighting how much of a thrill-seeker he really is.