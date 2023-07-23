After Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton Suffers the Wrath of ‘Fanboy’ Nico Rosberg Curse at the Hungarian GP

For the second time in a row in Hungary, Nico Rosberg’s curse struck this weekend and this time it was Lewis Hamilton at the receiving end. Despite claiming the pole position on Saturday, Hamilton had a horrible start and was down to P4 at the end of lap one To this, the internet started blaming Rosberg and his curse once again.

The 2016 F1 champion is infamous for his curse, which has been an ongoing meme around social media for quite a while now. Admittedly, most of the time he takes to his socials to show his support for a team or driver, they end up losing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GPFansGlobal/status/1683089604721745921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, this also came to everyone’s notice after Rosberg supported Morocco during their FIFA WC semi-final bout against France last year. They ended up losing to Les Bleus. There have been times when his curse hasn’t worked, but they don’t get as much attention as this. Unfortunately, it worked this time for Hamilton and for Max Verstappen too.

Lewis Hamilton gets struck by Rosberg’s curse

After having picked up his first pole position since 2021, hopes were high for Hamilton. However, it was gone as soon as the lights went out. He got jumped by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the beginning and was down to P4 after just a few corners.

Ahead of the race on Sunday, Rosberg was spotted in front of of Hamilton’s Mercedes garage. He didn’t just stand there, but went on to click a selfie with the #44 W14 of the Mercedes star. Following this, he uploaded a picture on his official Instagram account with the caption: “Go @mercedesamgf1 today.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvCg4XoojlI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

As soon as the ‘fanboy‘ Rosberg uploaded the photo, fans flocked to the comments section to predict another curse. Some asked him to delete the post, while others knew what was in store for the seven-time world champion. After losing his place to the McLaren drivers, Hamilton repeatedly kept complaining about the car’s pace.

Max Verstappen faced the same wrath on Saturday

Like Hamilton, Verstappen faced a similar fate on Saturday during qualifying. The former Mercedes driver arrived at the Dutchman’s garage ahead of qualifying and clicked a selfie, like he did in front of Hamilton’s camp on Sunday.

Following this, Verstappen lost out on the pole position by three thousandths of a second to the British driver. This ended his streak of six consecutive P1 starts.

When it comes to F1, the Rosberg curse has been around the news for a long time. Whenever he posts a picture, fans of the respective driver/team begin wondering if they will be the next victims. At least that is what the fans saw this weekend with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton falling prey to this so called curse.