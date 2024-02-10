Internet’s Favorite “Boyfriends” Strike Again as Josh Allen and Daniel Ricciardo Add Another Romantic Moment to the Books

Formula 1 and the NFL perhaps have nothing in common other than the fact that Daniel Ricciardo fans and Josh Allen fans are the same people. It all started when the two met during the 2019 Monaco GP and instantly hit it off. Ever since then, they cheer each other on, and this time, it was Josh who was in attendance for Daniel’s big day.

Last year, Ricciardo spent a good part of the season on the sidelines. While away from the action, he took up a commentary stint with actor and BoJack Horseman’s voice, Will Arnett. In one of the races, Arnett brought on Allen as their guest to surprise Ricciardo. Seeing his buddy on the screen, the Aussie driver was awestruck and pumped his fists in the air. Retweeting the video on X, he captioned the post, “Is the man crush that obvious?”

The Buffalo Bills QB is back on the F1 circuit, and this time, he was around for Ricciardo’s team, VCARB’s 2024 car launch. VCARB launched their car in Las Vegas, with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem headlining the event. However, it was a rather ‘bromantic’ moment between Daniel and Josh that grabbed fans’ attention.

A video from the event showed Daniel afraid of climbing down from the higher seating section. That was when Josh’s 6ft 4in tall stature came in handy. The burly quarterback, stationed below the railings, stretched his arms out to catch Daniel.

After a few moments of hesitance, Ricciardo leaped right into Josh’s arms and exclaimed, “That was so scary, so romantic!” Josh replied, “That’s trust right there; that’s trust and love.”

Fans fear for Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen’s girlfriends!

Allen has been dating Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld since May 2023. Ricciardo, on the other hand, is dating actress and former F1 driver Gerhard Berger’s daughter Heidi. Fans, however, fear the ladies are perhaps on the verge of losing their boyfriends who seem to have fallen for each other.

Another fan suspected something more than just friendship between Daniel and Josh after watching the video.

Another user sensed some “boyfriend” energy between the two.

One fan was pleasantly surprised to see Daniel himself dubbing the moment “romantic.”