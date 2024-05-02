“Constant Pressure” At Red Bull Hint Enough For What Adrian Newey’s Next Move Is

After 19 years of service with Red Bull, Adrian Newey is finally on his way out of the Austrian outfit. Following the same, most reports link him with a famous move to Ferrari, while some suggest he could be a Mercedes man. However, legendary former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan thinks that Newey might want to calm things down a bit.

Speaking alongside his co-host David Coulthard in their YouTube podcast Formula For Success, Eddie Jordan glossed over the two-decade-long career of Adrian Newey with Red Bull. Per Jordan, Newey has been under “ridiculous amounts of pressure” throughout his tenure in Milton Keynes. Hence, the 76-year-old believes that Newey might want to take some time off and “cruise for a while.”

“If he’s going to take time out and just cruise for a while, everyone would understand that. And I think that’s probably more likely to see rather than diving into any other possible employement career.”

Should Newey opt to step away from F1, he will leave behind a glorious legacy. Throughout his tenure, the car design genius came up with 12 championship-winning cars (constructors). Most of the British engineer’s wins came with Red Bull – a partnership that began in 2006. The Austrian team won their first championship with Newey in 2010 and successfully defended their title till 2013. The outfit returned to winning ways in 2022 and captured the championship again in 2023, marking yet another successful campaign for Newey. Given all he has achieved, David Coulthard believes Newey’s departure from Red Bull should be more of a celebration.

David Coulthard calls for the Adrian Newey departure to not be taken as a sad exit

Speaking further in the podcast, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard shared his thoughts on the latest happening in F1. The former driver opined that Newey’s departure was a significant movement in the sport, much like that of Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. However, he added that even the most successful careers in F1 come to an end, and Newey wasn’t immune to that.

Hence, the British driver-turned-expert called for the news to be more of a celebration of Newey’s incredible career. Rather than talking about it as a “World-defining event,” Coulthard wants people to applaud all that the engineer from the UK has achieved in F1.

With experts opining it might be time for Newey to step away from the sport, Newey could kick back and relax in a comfortable environment. Or, he could perhaps continue being a part of motorsports, acting as a mentor or an advisor to a team. No matter what he does, the legacy that Newey will leave behind will serve as the benchmark for car designers in F1 for years to come.