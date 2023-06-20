Josh Allen Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture in Front of Thousands for His ‘Man Crush’ Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo took up a new role this past weekend as he was commentating for the Canadian Grand Prix. While the Australian was carrying out his commentating duties, an unexpected guest greeted him.

On seeing that it was star American football quarterback Josh Allen, Ricciardo was thrilled. The 33-year-old has often referred to his friendship with Allen as far more than just a bromance.

Their friendship is so strong that Ricciardo once also went to the extent of stating that the two have a “man crush” on each other. And a similar moment seemed to take place when Ricciardo saw Allen appearing to speak to him.

Daniel Ricciardo was delighted to see Josh Allen make an appearance

As seen in the video put up by Omaha Productions below, Daniel Ricciardo’s expression completely changed when he saw Josh Allen appear. From calmy drinking water and attentively listening to his co-host, Ricciardo expressed immense shock when he saw Allen.

Ricciardo and Allen were in complete sync as they both raised their arms on seeing each other. Considering how much they were in sync, Ricciardo hilariously captioned his post, “Is the man crush that obvious?”

Ricciardo has previously also referred to Allen as his “man crush“

While speaking on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast earlier this year, Daniel Ricciardo commented on the friendship he shares with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. “I gotta get this one out there! We’re both very comfortable saying, we’re both each other’s man crush,” explained Ricciardo.

The Australian added that they have a “thing” together. This was not the first time that the 33-year-old spoke of his friendship with Allen.

In an earlier interview with ESPN, Ricciardo described his relationship with the NFL quarterback as one shown in the movie, “Step Brothers“. “It’s been like Step Brothers, somehow we just became best friends,” explained the former McLaren driver.

Even though Ricciardo and Allen are into completely different sports, they yet have shown immense interest in each other’s competitions. Ricciardo attended a Bills’ game last year, while Allen attended the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.

After enjoying his time on the podcast, Ricciardo will now return to his Red Bull duty as their reserve driver. Throughout the season, the Australian has worked on the simulator and other areas to provide his input to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. And now, he is expected to continue the same for the rest of the season.