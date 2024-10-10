Is BAC Mono Really a Road Legal ‘F1’ Car?

When fans associate with any kind of motorsport, the first thing that comes to most people’s mind is speed. While there is no doubt that F1 cars are one of the quickest cars in the world, they are unfortunately not legal to drive on the road. However, Briggs Automotive Company’s (BAC) BAC Mono, which is the world’s fastest-ever single-seater car, is road-legal in the UK and many other countries around the world.

Although this car is road-legal, the question that arises is whether it can be categorized as an ‘F1’ car. The answer to this question is complicated as the BAC Mono and an F1 car have several similarities and dissimilarities.

Both the BAC Mono and an F1 car use some of the best engineering technologies. Other similarities between the two cars include that both vehicles have a similar steering wheel.

The Briggs brothers (Neill and Ian) developed the BAC Mono as they were keen to develop a quick car that also looked good. “Ian and I had always been involved in race cars,” said Neill in an interview with The Gentleman’s Journal. “But, although they were quick, they were never that good to look at“.

BAC MONO R… closes thing to a road legal F1 car… pic.twitter.com/yC9xLOOoPN — n_the_detailz (@n_the_detailz) February 25, 2024

As for the BAC Mono, not only does its speed compare to an F1 car but it also has stylish looks. When it comes to the speed, it can reach 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds. According to redbull.com, an F1 car reaches 60 mph in about 2.1 to 2.7 seconds.

What are the dissimilarities between the BAC Mono and an F1 car?

Although there are several similarities between the two cars, they also have some differences, due to which the BAC Mono cannot be considered an F1 car. For example, F1 cars have to be open wheel but the BAC Mono is not.

Furthermore, the FIA requires all teams to design their cars based on the ‘Formula’, which is a set of rules. For example, all cars in F1 need to have a special car design, engine size, and component usage, among other things.

The ‘1’ in F1 means that this is the premier Formula. On the other hand, when it comes to the BAC Mono, its creators are free to design the car based on their own philosophy.