Is Nicki Minaj Trolling “Weird Lil” Lewis Hamilton in Tweet Circulating the Internet?

In the build-up to her latest album, ‘Pink Friday 2‘ Nicki Minaj conducted a Twitter Q&A session for all her fans. That being said, things quickly descended into chaos once fans started connecting the dots and speculating that Minaj was dissing Lewis Hamilton in one of her tweets.

Minaj was replying to a fan’s tweet, which has now been deleted. However, her response quickly sent the F1 Twittersphere into a frenzy as her “Only been around one b4. What a weird lil guy” was taken as a jibe at Hamilton, who was rumored to be in a relationship with the Trinidadian-born rapper-singer.

As it turns out, fans were hyping this up for nothing. The tweet doing the circles of X was actually photoshopped. It was an unrelated post about Capricorn men that was taken out of context by the fans and a whole controversy was built out of it.

This incident clearly showcases the need to always fact-check before posting anything on social media. In today’s digital age, it has become very easy for false information to be spread on the internet without having even an iota of truth behind it.

The Nicki Minaj – Lewis Hamilton controversy is more than just a Tweet

Lewis Hamilton has been rumored to be in a relationship with many A-listers, including Minaj, Rihanna and Rita Ora, to name a few. However, in was in a confirmed long-term relationship with Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015.

After the power couple of Formula 1 broke up, Hamilton was rumored to be in a relationship with Nicki Minaj. These rumors caught more fire when supposed pictures of the duo holidaying together started doing the rounds of the internet.

While their relationship was never confirmed, in the aftermath, a lot of controversy brewed when Minaj collaborated with Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign on an unreleased song and supposedly dissed the Mercedes driver.

According to fans on X, a whole verse was dedicated to Nicole and how Hamilton and Minaj had ‘bedroom problems’ because of her. Nonetheless, the song’s limited access has led to a lot of speculation, none of which has been confirmed by either party to this day.