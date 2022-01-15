“Personally yes, I agree”– Honda boss claims Japanese manufacturer left Formula 1 too early

Honda F1 boss Masashi Yamamoto accepts that his side is leaving the sport ‘too early’ after reaping its first success from years of hard work.

Honda with Red Bull had a terrific campaign in 2021. And it tasted its first success with the drivers’ championship after returning to the sport in 2021.

But the Japanese manufacturers in late 2020 decided to leave the sport before the start of the 2022 season. Though, it is leaving back its resources to Red Bull under the engine freeze regulation.

But there is a belief within the F1 circle that Honda is leaving the sport too early, especially when their work is finally clicking. The engine suppliers faced too much criticism for their stint with McLaren a few years ago, and now probably was their redemption time.

When asked to Masashi Yamamoto, the F1 chief of Honda, whether the company is leaving the sport without gaining real success, he admits yes his side is leaving the sport too early.

“Personally yes, I agree,” said Yamamoto. “But this is obviously a company decision and I understand which way the company wants to go, so in the end, we have to accept that. But we always have the imagination, so we hope one day Honda will return to F1.”

Honda announced departure helped them push

However, Yamamoto also confesses that having the thought of leaving F1 after 2021 also motivated them to give everything in 2021. Therefore, it helped Red Bull to be even closer to Mercedes last year.

“We focused on winning the championship in our last year, and now I think we completed our job in F1. We have met our target, even within the time frame we set for ourselves.

“Firstly, we had a partnership with Toro Rosso, and a year later Red Bull came in. Our aim and also their aim was to win the championship within three years. Exactly that has happened in 2021, so it’s just a great story, especially as we put a lot of effort into this.”

