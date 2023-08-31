Too Late for 8th Title as Lewis Hamilton Given Bleak Blast to the Past in Incomplete Quest to Being the Greatest

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time as he has won a record-equaling seven titles alongside the legendary Michael Schumacher. However, the Briton still dreams of winning another championship to hold the record all to himself. The Mercedes driver came agonizingly close to doing so when he lost the title to arch-rival Max Verstappen in 2021 by just eight points. Now that Hamilton has turned 38, Sir Jackie Stewart told Germans Sport.de in an interview about how he believes that his compatriot may not be able to achieve his goal now.

Advertisement

Stewart has made his remarks even though Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has made it clear that it is the goal of their side to help Hamilton win a record eighth title. The Austrian believes that the Silver Arrows “owe” Hamilton a title after the circumstances in which their driver lost the championship back in 2021.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1696977693248548889?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, the primary concern with Mercedes at the moment is the massive gap between the leaders, Red Bull. Even though the Silver Arrows are currently second in the championship, they are a whopping 285 points behind the Milton Keynes outfit.

Stewart does not believe Hamilton will win an eighth title

In his interview with Germans Sport.de (as quoted by formulapassion.it), Jackie Stewart claimed that Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the best drivers of all time. However, the 84-year-old made it clear by pointing out that his compatriot did race for one of the best teams as well when he won most of his titles.

After stating the same, Stewart added, “I still think he (Hamilton) won’t make it (eighth title). His car isn’t as strong as it used to be. But despite the rumors about Ferrari, I don’t think he will change teams again“.

Stewart then also pointed out how Hamilton has been strong enough to defeat his teammates in most seasons. The three-time champion then made a reference to the 2016 season when the 38-year-old lost the title to Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1694756461493281011?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Speaking of the same, Stewart said, “In 2016 he lost to Nico Rosberg, who with all due respect, was a good rider, but not the most talented in the world. He was simply hungrier than him and had an unconditional will to become world champion, unlike Lewis“.

Even though Stewart believes that Hamilton perhaps was not hungry enough to back in 2016, the same cannot be said at the moment. In a recent interview, the Mercedes driver explained how winning a record eighth title would mean everything to him.

Lewis Hamilton desperate to win a record eighth title

In an interview (as quoted by independent.co.uk) in March last year, Lewis Hamilton admitted that winning a record eighth title would mean “everything” and “mind-blowing” for him. He believes he is keen to achieve something what no other driver has accomplished so far in the sport.

At the beginning of last season, he revealed that winning another championship is why he came back after a grueling and controversial 2021 campaign. Hence, the onus is now on Mercedes to give the Briton a car that is capable of achieving his dream.