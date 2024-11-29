“It Follows Me Everyday”: Romain Grosjean Looks Back at His Fiery Crash on 4th Anniversary

Romain Grosjean’s crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix is etched in the memories of F1 fans as one of the most terrifying incidents in the sport’s history. For Grosjean himself, it’s a moment that changed his life forever.

As the world marks the fourth anniversary of that distressing event on November 29, 2020, Grosjean reflected on it during a recent conversation. He admitted that it feels like it happened “yesterday and also 10 years ago”, highlighting the complex emotions tied to such a life-altering event.

Although the crash ended Grosjean’s F1 career, his life has been anything but quiet since then. He transitioned to IndyCar racing, took up flying lessons, and explored other pursuits, which is perhaps the reason why he has such a mixed timeline of the crash.

Some seriously scary angles of Romain Grosjean’s Bahrain crash.#BahrainGP https://t.co/pxAF97epjp — bear (@beartorius) November 29, 2020

“It feels like it was yesterday and also 10 years ago,” the 38-year-old said on the talkSPORT Driving podcast. “It’s kind of a weird time frame fitting you know. You forget that it was four years ago because it follows me every day right?”

The Frenchman also spoke about how he sometimes likes to joke about that day because he has a tattoo on his left hand as a permanent reminder of that day. For Grosjean, the crash has become a significant part of his legacy in F1, but he hopes it doesn’t overshadow the rest of his career.

Grosjean competed in 179 Grands Prix, earning 10 podium finishes during his time in the sport. He wants to be remembered for his achievements on the track, not just the fiery escape that became a global talking point.

What did Grosjean go through in the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix?

The crash itself was a dramatic and nearly fatal event. Grosjean’s Haas car collided with a barrier at 192 kilometers per hour (119 miles per hour), splitting the car in half and engulfing it in flames.

Grosjean suffered a 67G impact, which even by F1 standards is quite high. While he was stuck in the inferno was around 27 seconds, the French driver was able to escape with mainly burns to his hands. His race suit and the car’s halo kept him unharmed otherwise.

Romain Grosjean reflects on his 2020 Bahrain GP crash, four years ago today. ✍️ Quotes via F1 Exhibitionhttps://t.co/QjNcbenX8K pic.twitter.com/94R11QwaDv — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) November 29, 2024

After Grosjean was out of the burning car, it was a moment of relief for all his peer drivers, other engineers, and mechanics watching the incident. However, the ordeal left a lasting impact on his family and fellow drivers.

Later on, many drivers criticized F1’s broadcasting team for repeatedly showing replays of the crash during the race, calling it unnecessary and insensitive. The crash and its aftermath were revisited in Netflix’s Drive to Survive, where Grosjean and his wife, Marion, shared their perspective on that fateful day.