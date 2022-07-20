“It is a f***ing honour” – 27-year-old Carlos Sainz recalls Sergio Perez’s heartfelt wishes after first Grand Prix win

Carlos Sainz recalls how the entire paddock congratulated him after the Spaniard grabbed his maiden race win.

Carlos Sainz finally got his hands on the Winners medal in the 2022 British GP. He managed to defy some team orders and overtook Leclerc in the final laps of the race.

Sainz had come close to grabbing his maiden victory earlier too. During his days in McLaren, the Spaniard came close to winning the 2020 Italian GP. But could not beat Pierre Gasly to the line who won his first race in Monza.

He finished 2nd on a few occasions. And after finally winning his first race, his childhood dream came true. he shared the podium with Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton who finished P2 and P3 respectively.

Sainz said he enjoyed the moment of hearing that he had finally won the race. And as soon as he finished, Sainz received a warm reception from the entire grid.

Sainz said, “The whole paddock comes to congratulate you and say that they’re happy for you.” He added, “Rival drivers like Fernando, Vettel, Ricciardo, people that shake your hand and tell you that you deserve it. And notice that they’re genuinely happy for you.”

But amongst the entire grid, Perez seemed the happiest. The Mexican immediately hugged Sainz and congratulated him in Spanish. And that too in the most Checo way possible!

Perez said, “Sharing the podium with this handsome guy is a f***ing honour, you deserve the victory bro.” And the simple gesture from Perez won Sainz’s heart. Sainz imitated his way of greeting and re-enacted the incident. He added, “That is something that anyone can imagine. Going to the office or any other workplace and seeing that your work colleagues are happy when you’re doing well. It is something nice and it’s something that made me feel very happy.”

Carlos Sainz to come back stronger for French GP

Carlos Sainz could not live up to the hype after the British GP win. The Spaniard was unlucky to have suffered a massive engine blow-up during the Austrian GP.

The Spaniard was 3rd and was on his way to grab 2nd. Sainz closed the gap to Max Verstappen and was pushing his Ferrari F1-75 to the limits.

🇦🇹🎥 #AustrianGP : Onboard footage showing the fire spreading in the back of Sainz’s car pic.twitter.com/aocvcSThMr — Team 55 (@team55_) July 11, 2022

But his engine could not deliver and blow up on the 56th lap. This was a massive disappointment for the driver. And unfortunately, Ferrari missed out on another 1-2 finish since the Bahrain GP.

Ferrari has been criticised for having reliability troubles often this season. The team will be addressing the issues in the summer break with upgrades.

Sainz will have to take a grid penalty in the French GP. But has faith that Ferrari can deliver him a car worth a decent finish and won’t have trouble anymore.

