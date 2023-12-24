HomeSearch

“It Is a Pain” to Watch Max Verstappen Win Over and Over Again, Especially When You Were Once Rivals, Says F1 Driver Stuck in the Midfield

Anirban Aly Mandal
|Published December 24, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

It may not appear so now, but there was a time when Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon were cutthroat rivals on the track. The duo always traded blows during their early karting days up to Formula 3. Once they reunited in F1, things were different as Verstappen drove for a top 3 team, and Ocon languished in the midfield.

That’s not to say that Ocon hasn’t had his fair share of highlights in Formula 1. The 2021 Hungarian GP was his moment in the sun as he became a Grand Prix winner for the very first time. Since then he’s kept his record up as he clinched an iconic podium in the Principality of Monaco earlier this year.

While he watches Verstappen take away all the accolades, Ocon is pushing hard to break out of the midfield. However, watching Verstappen win it all is painful for the Frenchman. “It is a pain, for sure,” told Ocon to RacingNews365.

That being said, his mindset doesn’t let him lament his fortunes for long. He seems determined to get to a position where he can fight for wins and championships. “But I’m working still as if we are going for wins and podiums after every weekend. You have to re-adjust your target and my target is to get the best out of the car every race weekend.”, said the Frenchman.

“I believe if I work hard and do well on the track then my time will come. One day I will have a car that I can compete in for championships and wins. I’m looking forward to that.”, claimed Ocon.

Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon’s dark past in Formula 1

Even though Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon haven’t been fighting each other regularly, their rivalry has shown flavor on occasion. For instance, during the 2018 Brazilian GP, Ocon, in an attempt to unlap himself, took Verstappen out who was leading the GP. This led to a post-race physical altercation, too.

Even in 2023, sparks were flying between the duo. During the Q1 session for the Las Vegas GP, the French driver seemingly cut the line and pushed past Verstappen. Neither of them enjoyed that scuffle with the Dutchman calling the Alpine driver a “stupid idiot” on his radio comms.

This incident between the two proved fatal for Ocon’s Qualifying. During the remaining minutes of the session, the #31 eventually got knocked out. He started the race in 17th. But he spectacularly salvaged an impressive P4 as the chequered flag fell.

From whatever has transpired between the two over the years, one thing is for sure: When Ocon and Verstappen do get a chance to compete in comparable machinery, the elbows are going to be out.

