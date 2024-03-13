F1 Drivers Called Out for ‘Disappointing’ Response as Christian Horner Saga Makes Lewis Hamilton Stand Out

Lewis Hamilton had a strong take on the Christian Horner controversy as he asked for more transparency from the governing bodies. Hamilton did not shy away from sharing his thoughts on such a grave situation, and it led to F1 experts lauding him. At the same time, they made sure to call out other ‘disappointing’ drivers for being on the sidelines.

Hamilton has always been outspoken, about both on and off track issues. He stated that the investigation against Horner for the alleged inappropriate behavior is a really important moment for F1. Other big entities, however, decided to refrain from commenting on the situation, because of how sensitive the topic is.

Max Verstappen, for example, refused to take any sides on the controversy surrounding Horner. However, he did not stay quiet when Helmut Marko got involved in the saga. The likes of Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and George Russell too, have not made any comments.

Brian and Matt from The Red Flags Podcast mentioned this as they called the drivers out for their ignorance. Matt said, “They live in a bubble. If you ask them about anything that’s going on in the world, I’m sure they would disappoint, because they’re not up on it, they don’t read about it.”

The duo added how Hamilton has been a totally different person. They lauded the Mercedes star, who pointed out that the Horner situation is affecting everybody, as a force for good and a more ”well-rounded, full” human.

Red Bull and Christian Horner saga

The controversy surrounding Christian Horner began in early February when a female co-worker from Red Bull Racing made ‘‘inappropriate behavior’‘ allegations against the Red Bull boss. Red Bull GmbH, the parent company in Austria did not waste any time in investigating the matter.

However, the grievances against Horner were dismissed right before the season went underway. The saga, however, was far from over. A Google drive link containing evidence from Horner’s investigation was leaked to the public, adding fuel to the fire.

As the leaked chats reached the top officials and journalists, fellow team principals Toto Wolff and Zak Brown showed their concern over the situation. Brown and Wolff, like Hamilton, wanted the governing bodies to show more transparency.

As of now, Christian Horner is still Red Bull’s team principal. Marko, Jos Verstappen, Adrian Newey are some of the other figures who are now directly involved in this saga. Whether Horner remains in his role despite all the backlash, remains to be seen.