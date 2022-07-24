F1

“It may be Sebastian Vettel’s last year in F1” – Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin

"It may be Sebastian Vettel's last year in F1" - Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Speaking rubbish about Khabib, huh?" - Tony Ferguson examines Khabib Nurmagomedov's remarks made by Sean O'Malley prior to UFC 276.
Next Article
Krunal Pandya baby photos: Krunal Pandya child photo and family details
F1 Latest News
"It may be Sebastian Vettel's last year in F1" - Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin
“It may be Sebastian Vettel’s last year in F1” – Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin

F1 Journalist Ted Kravitz believes that the way things are going, this could be Sebastian…