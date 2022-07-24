“It may be Sebastian Vettel’s last year in F1” – Ted Kravitz believes $15 Million a year driver could turn down contract extension with Aston Martin

F1 Journalist Ted Kravitz believes that the way things are going, this could be Sebastian Vettel’s last season in F1.

Sebastian Vettel could call himself an F1 driver at the moment. But the 35-year-old driver’s contract with Aston Martin will expire at the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel joined Aston after spending 6 seasons with Ferrari in 2021. He hoped that with the British team, he could rewrite the remaining few sentences of his F1 legacy.

But at Aston Martin, Vettel has had to fight for mere points amongst the midfield. He has faced reliability issues and a lack of pace.

The team could not capitalise on the 2022 regulations changes and is one of the backmarkers in the current season. Vettel is 14th in the Driver’s standings after the Austrian GP with 15 points to his name.

The 4-time World Champion is frustrated and is keen on a move from the team. Vettel has expressed his intention to keep fighting for wins. And the lack of chances to challenge for top spots has frustrated him.

F1 Journalist Ted Kravitz believes Vettel has no hope of extending his time with Aston Martin. And will be keen on a move elsewhere to another team or league of racing. But he sees signs of Vettel calling it a day soon.

The German driver recently drove the 100-year-old Aston Martin TT1 ahead of the 2022 French GP. He even invited his family and kids to the Aston Martin garage for the Austrian GP.

And Kravitz believes this could be his swansong season. Vettel wants to hang up his racing boots after 2022. “He’s acting in certain ways which make me think he may make this his last year in Formula 1,” the journalist said.

Sebastian Vettel on his future in F1

Sebastian Vettel is tight-lipped about his future in F1. Earlier, Vettel expressed his intent in moving to a team that can let him win races. But the seats in all big teams are occupied. And at the age of 35, not many teams would be giving Vettel a contract.

He has not commented about his contract extension with Aston Martin either. Although Aston Martin seems to be keen on holding on to his services. But the decision is in his hands. Vettel will be deciding on his future after the Summer break.

“I’m racing this weekend, and the next one…” he joked initially. Vettel later adds, “Then obviously I’ve said that at some point we’ll start to talk, and I’m talking to the team. I think there’s a clear intention to keep going and we’ll see soon where we stand.”

There are rumours flying around the F1 paddock that Vettel could move to McLaren. And the German will replace Daniel Ricciardo whose contract expires in 2023.

Ricciardo made a statement on Social Media stating that he is committed to McLaren till the end of his contract. Vettel too dismissed the news stating, “it’s just rumoured”.

