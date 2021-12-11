“It should be easier tomorrow”: Max Verstappen explains his decision to opt for a soft-tyre strategy during Qualifying in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen feels that starting the race on soft compound tyres will play to his advantage on Sunday’s race in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen will start the Abu Dhabi GP from pole position, his 10th of the season. The Red Bull driver will line up on the front row alongside title rival Lewis Hamilton.

The 24 year old driver suffered a major scare during Q2 at the Yas Marina Circuit. At the end of his first flying lap, he locked up at the first corner, and got a flat spot on his tyre. He was using the medium-compound tyres which most drivers are expected to start the race on.

Verstappen then made the switch to the soft-compound tyres for his final flying lap in Q2. According to the rules, the tyres which are used by the drivers during their Q2 run, are the ones they have to use for the race.

A lot of people expected him to abort his lap to start the race on mediums, but the Dutchman went on to go fastest overall.

In Q3, Verstappen was able to go four tenths clear of Hamilton, thanks to a tow from teammate Sergio Perez. That lap put him on pole, and could be crucial in his pursuit for a maiden Title.

The softer tyres felt much better, says Max Verstappen

The Championship leader admitted that the softer tyres felt good during his Q2 and Q3 runs. When asked about the decision to start on the red marked rubber, Verstappen said that he expects it to favor him.

“I felt good on both tyres.” said Max. “Naturally now in the evening it’s a bit cooler so it should be a bit easier for the soft tyres, but we’ll see tomorrow.”

“It’s very important to have a good start and from there onwards we just try to do our race to the very best, then we’ll see where we end up.”

Verstappen and Hamilton will both start the race on 369.5 points. The former is still ahead in the standings by virtue of having more race wins in 2021. As the statistics suggest, whoever finishes ahead tomorrow, wins the World Championship.

However, if both drivers somehow end the race without any points/with the same points, Verstappen wins his maiden Title.

