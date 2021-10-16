“It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us” – Aston Martin want to become a world champion with Sebastian Vettel’s involvement in some shape or form

“It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us” – Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll wants Sebastian Vettel to have a lifelong connection with the automobile giant.

Signing Sebastian Vettel, a four-time champion was considered to be a major coup for Aston Martin. The team got rebranded from Racing Point, which was impressive but never good enough to win the world championship.

And this is precisely what Aston Martin boss Lawrence Stroll is looking to change. Apart from bringing in a big name like Vettel, Aston Martin has invested heavily in quantity and quality, recently bringing in former McLaren boss Martin Whitmarsh on board.

Welcome to the team, Martin. 🤝 Martin Whitmarsh has been recruited to the new role of Group Chief Executive Officer of Aston Martin Performance Technologies. Click below for the full story. — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 21, 2021

Aston Martin want to win F1 championship with Sebastian Vettel

Stroll shares a good rapport with Vettel and wants him to be involved with the team even after he retires. And he is hopeful they can win a title with Vettel getting crowned again.

“I think it was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us.

“Sebastian and I have known each other for a while. He understood very clearly my passion and plans for the team.

“When we became Aston Martin, it wasn’t transformative in name only, it was transformative in the direction and the plans of the business and the direction the business was going in.

“We were recruiting over 250 new people and it is not just the quantity but the quality and it is all about bringing Aston Martin back to winning world championships.

“It is a journey and it is a journey that doesn’t take a day, a week or even a year, it is a journey that is going to take several years and Sebastian wanted to be a part of that journey and be at the forefront of that journey.

“Obviously, to have a four-time world champion and the experience he can bring to the team, which has never won a world championship, so the way to think and to act.

“For Sebastian, it really was a beginning of a new journey, of this new team coming to life and he wanted to be part of it for the beginning and hopefully will remain forever in one way, shape or form.”

