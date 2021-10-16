F1

“It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us” – Aston Martin want to become a world champion with Sebastian Vettel’s involvement in some shape or form

"It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us" - Aston Martin want to become a world champion with Sebastian Vettel's involvement in some shape or form
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen will be better than Lewis, and Lewis was better than Michael"– Former teammate of Michael Schumacher predicts evolution of F1 greats
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us" - Aston Martin want to become a world champion with Sebastian Vettel's involvement in some shape or form
“It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us” – Aston Martin want to become a world champion with Sebastian Vettel’s involvement in some shape or form

“It was a perfect storm for both Sebastian and us” – Aston Martin boss Lawrence…