“It Was an Important Step”: FIA Gets Support for Standing With Max Verstappen Against Booing at F1 75

VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB21, portrait during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

The F1 75 launch, which featured the livery reveals for all teams ahead of the 2025 season, was intended as a flagship event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport. However, it left a bad taste because of the heckling the FIA, along with Max Verstappen and Christian Horner, received from the crowd.

Those in attendance at the O2 Arena in London vociferously booed them all, but Verstappen and Horner bore the brunt of it — so much so that the FIA released a statement condemning the incident. It read, “It was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner…”

Now, journalist Sam Coop has come out in support of the FIA for taking a stance.

In the RacingNews365 podcast, he was asked about the incident and admitted that he found a particular aspect of the FIA’s reaction very interesting.

“I wasn’t surprised at the time because we heard murmurings that the FIA was unhappy with the reaction to Max and Christian — not itself, but Max and Christian, which I think is quite interesting,” Coop said.

The FIA has responded to the booing of Red Bull and Max Verstappen at #F175: “Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans. “But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect.” #F1 pic.twitter.com/reQ5cKm8HJ — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) February 22, 2025

Although it was unexpected, it also said a lot about the FIA and its stance. “It was almost quite refreshing, that when they also received boos when being thanked for their service to motorsport, that they didn’t focus on that and they actually said, ‘No, we need to focus more on Christian Horner, Max Verstappen and Red Bull.”

Coop explained how F1 75 was not the right place for fans to have booed drivers or team principals because it was a celebration of the sport. So, in his opinion, the FIA coming out to highlight their displeasure — despite it not being an event organized by them — was vital. “It was an important step.”

Verstappen may not travel to big events in future

The four-time world champion chose not to publicly criticize the fans, nor did Horner — they both remained silent.

However, Verstappen’s father, Jos, was understandably unhappy and believed his son was booed purely because of his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton, a British driver. Given that the event took place in London, he felt this was a likely factor.

“I get it because Max is the only one who fires up those Englishmen and says exactly how things are,” Jos said.

The former F1 driver also warned that Verstappen will choose to sit out any future event held in England because of this. “No, Max has no appetite for that, to be booed like that in front of 25,000 people.”

jos verstappen said max won’t be attending an event like f1 75 in england again after all the booing: “no, max has no appetite for that, to be booed like that in front of 25,000 people. he also says: ‘if this is in england next year, they definitely won’t see me’.” [gpblog] pic.twitter.com/3FsxEfKhqd — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) February 22, 2025

Booing was rare in F1 a few years ago, but as Coop pointed out, the rise of social media has amplified fan polarization, leading some to react this way. Even though Verstappen has faced booing at multiple race weekends in recent years, owing to his dominance, the hostile reception at F1 75 is perhaps a bit too much for him.

Admittedly, it’s not a good look for the sport.