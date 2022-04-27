F1

“He actually managed to do the same stupid thing as me”: Nico Rosberg shares ‘stupid’ incident happened with Lewis Hamilton

"He actually managed to do the same stupid thing as me": Nico Rosberg shares 'stupid' incident happened with Lewis Hamilton
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I was really, really surprised" - Ronda Rousey Says She Was Taken Aback By The Fans Reaction On Her WWE Return
Next Article
"LeBron James copies idol Michael Jordan": How the Lakers no. 23 took up the chalk toss routine from his idol the Bulls no. 23
F1 Latest News
"Unless you're Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply" - Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP
“Unless you’re Daniel Ricciardo on an F1 circuit, speed limits apply” – Canadian police have a message for the F1 fans ahead of the Miami GP

Canadian police have issued a message for all the F1 fans to not try and…