“He actually managed to do the same stupid thing as me”: Nico Rosberg shares ‘stupid’ incident happened with Lewis Hamilton

Former team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg share their childhood stories during the Japanese Grand Prix in 2013

Nico Rosberg is in the limelight for commenting on the struggles of his former friend and teammate Lewis Hamilton. H0wever, there were also good times between the two childhood friends during their karting days.

Let us look at a funny interview in which the pair discussed their childhood days. From meeting each other, breaking rooms in hotels to crashing into each other.

Full Circle in 2013

Lewis Hamilton met Nico Rosberg in the year 1997. During that time, Rosberg was already tearing competition apart in Europe and Hamilton came to give a challenge.

Also Read: When fan drove Lewis Hamilton’s 2008 title-winning McLaren F1 Car

Nico Rosberg recalls that he and the Briton used to fight a lot in hotel rooms. Their old karting boss Dino Chiesa said: “Many times I was called by reception about some problem in the room. It might be noise or they might have broken something. They would never sleep, so they were always tired the next morning.

The German also recalls that both of them used to imagine being in F1 together. He stated that life has come a full circle after 13 years later when Hamilton joined Mercedes in 2013.

The First Karting Incident between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton

Former World Champion Nico Rosberg shares a funny story of their childhood when an incident took place at their first test as teammates. Driving for a new team, Rosberg went on to test the car first on a track. He crashed onto a wet patch hitting the barriers embarrassed as it was his first lap ever.

Also Read: Alfa Romeo team member adds to inaccessibility of sport to viewers

Explaining the coincidence, the German explained: “I see this dude arriving [Hamilton] at the same patch as me and goes out flying. Then he hits my cart which is on the barrier and they were parked together on top of each other.”

He continued: “I must say there was a little-tiny smile that actually arrived also on my face. You know not only the disappointment that he actually managed to do the same stupid thing as me.”