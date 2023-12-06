Christian Horner Lauds Gianpiero Lambiase for Seamlessly Managing “Grumpy Max Verstappen”

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase share a tough yet amicable relationship. The duo’s bonding is very important when it comes to Red Bull’s success which sees them on top. Now, Christian Horner, the team boss has come forward to laud the race engineer on his ability to tame the Red Bull driver.

Advertisement

Horner said in a report published by GP Blog, “He has taken a bromance to the next level this year in terms of managing a driver. So I would also like to congratulate Gianpiero Lambiase for what he has achieved with Max, by putting up with a grumpy Max [Verstappen] at times.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1711118500989706463?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen and Lambiase often share heated words when things go wrong during race weekends. However, it is the three-time world champion who hits out on the radio, and Lambiase, who gives a crisp and befitting reply to the driver to keep him humble.

These actions by the race engineer often grabbed everyone’s attention, but Red Bull maintained that they needed someone like Lambiase to maintain calmness during race weekends. Since Verstappen is not easy to manage and can often go overboard with rage, Horner understands the importance of this race engineer.

What is Max Verstappen’ s point of view on Gianpiero Lambiase?

Even though Lambiase is able to tame Verstappen at times, the Red Bull driver understands the reason behind it all. He also said that he gets on well with race engineers even if things turn ugly at times.

As for Lambiase, he regards the Dutchman as his little brother. In the recent episode of The Talking Bull on YouTube, the Italian-British engineer opened up on the relationship the duo shares.

Advertisement

Admittedly, the duo has been together since 2016. After Verstappen replaced Daniil Kvyat in Red Bull in 2016, Lambiase became Verstappen’s engineer and they have been going great ever since. The 26-year-old took all 54 of his wins under the guidance of GP.

Interestingly, GP was not brought in Red Bull for Verstappen in the first place and Sebastian Vettel took an active role in hiring the race engineer. Despite this, the duo covered eight seasons together and they are all set to arrive stronger in 2024.