“It was very upsetting because we had some good pace”: Mick Schumacher unveils disappointment over losing his front wing after colliding with Kimi Raikkonen leading to underwhelming performance in Brazil

Mick Schumacher said he was distraught after a collision with Kimi Raikkonen’s car left him without a front wing in Brazil.

The Haas and Alfa Romeo cars made contact down at turn 1 during the Sao Paolo GP. Schumacher lost control of his rear when they went wheel to wheel and collided with Kimi’s car. That resulted in Mick losing his front wing. He had to nurse his damaged car all the way around the Interlagos circuit before he could pit for a new wing.

That cost Schumacher his race as he dropped to the last position and didn’t find the pace to make up places. Raikkonen, on the other hand, put in a solid performance on Sunday. The Iceman started from the pit lane but fought his way up to finish 12th.

Before the race, the two drivers shared a warm moment in the press conference. The son of Michael Schumacher said that sharing the grid with Raikkonen was an amazing feeling for him. However, due to the lack of pace in his Haas, he was never really able to race him.

The Alfa Romeo driver replied cheekily, saying, “I could slow down and we could do some racing?”. Unfortunately for the young German driver, that wasn’t a good experience.

We had the pace to finish ahead of Williams, says Mick Schumacher

“It’s upsetting because I think we had alright pace for today, definitely to be in front of the Williams,” said the Haas driver.

“So, unfortunate, but we learn from those things and, again. I think the little bad things that I get are really useful. Now I know where the limit is. I think those corners, because it’s the nature of a left-right sequence. Obviously everybody wants to try to get the most space out of it.”

#BrazilGP press conference: Mick Schumacher: “Unfortunately I didn’t get to battle much with him.” Kimi Raikkonen: “I can slow down in some races and you can race with me!” The race: pic.twitter.com/K5x3u5TrxJ — WTF1 (@wtf1official) November 14, 2021

“I think we touched tires at first, and then I think I kind of got a little oversteer. Then my front wing got caught. Unfortunate, but nonetheless a lot of positives we can carry away from here. I have to say I really enjoyed driving here.”

Neither Schumacher nor his teammate Nikita Mazepin has scored points in F1 this season. Haas has been the slowest car on track in 2021 by far. They will be hoping for some miracle to get something out of the remaining three races of the season.

