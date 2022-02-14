“There are still some updates to come”- Helmut Marko reveals big hurdles that Red Bull faced in the development of their 2022 F1 car

Helmut Marko revealed that not everything went smoothly for the Red Bull F1 team in the development of their 2022 car.

Red Bull was one of the first teams to reveal their new car. However, they did not reveal their actual car, but only the new livery in the dummy.

With no difference in the livery, the team even got trolled on social media. The official account of F1 on Twitter and Instagram posted their 2021 car and the new car side-by-side and captioned it “spot the difference.”

During the car launch, the drivers showed enthusiasm to take the new car on the road with Max Vetsappen admitting that there is a lot unknown about the car.

Now, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has also admitted that there are still some updates to come. He also revealed that it was not easy to prepare the new car given the new technical regulations.

“We faced two or three big hurdles [in preparing for 2022],” Marko said.

“It was the biggest change in regulations in the last 15 or 20 years. All the new designs and planning had to be done within the budget cap, and then we were fighting for a World Championship and had to move the new car forward at the same time.”

Red Bull will go through some changes

Marko also said that the launch was just a presentation for the time being. By the time the new season kicks off, the RB18 will go through plenty of changes.

Marko said, “the first roll-out will take place later. And until the first race in Bahrain, there will be some changes. We don’t reveal everything at the presentation, there are still some updates to come.”

Furthermore, the chief technical officer of the Milton-Keynes based team, Adrian Newey also talked about the “very unusual” of making the car following the aggressive technical regulations.

However, any of these hurdles do not seem to keep the team unready for the title fight. Team Principal Christian Horner stated that Red Bull’s motivation is “sky high” going into the 2022 F1 season.

