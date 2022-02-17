“It will go as fast as Red Bull and Mercedes”– Jean Alesi is impressed with new Ferrari car after having a close look

an Alesi is impressed with the new 2022 Ferrari; he hopes that the prancing horses compete against Mercedes and Red Bull this year.

Ferrari revealed its car for the 2022 season, and ever since they have made their advancements in the engine, they are deemed to be a side that can grab an odd couple of wins.

Former F1 driver Jean Alesi thinks that the new Ferrari car is impressive. He is impressed with its new aerodynamics and hopes it gets to challenge Mercedes and Red Bull.

“I’ve been able to look at the car, and it’s really a wonder how narrow the car is. I hope it will go as fast as Red Bull and Mercedes”, the Frenchman tells Canal+.

When further asked about Ferrari’s comparison to Red Bull’s 2022 car, Alesi claims the latter is nothing but a demonstration. He adds that Ferrari will provide a shock.

“Honestly, the car is a gem. Red Bull is nothing special because it is a demonstration car, but the Ferrari will provide a shock.”

F1 Twitter reacts after new Ferrari car release

The new car from Maranello is among the most anticipated releases of this month. And it didn’t disappoint anyone, as F1 Twitter instantly started talking about the new Ferrari livery.

The only team to be there from the very start, passing through different technological eras. We’re incredibly proud of where we’ve come from and where we’re going 🙌 See you at 2 PM for the launch of F1-75 🥳#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/zEA9lHa999 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 17, 2022

Apart from the new livery, the two drivers were also seen with new F1 suits, matching with the t-shirts theyearlier released.

