“It Won’t Be Easy”: Charles Leclerc Sheds Some Optimism for Final Race After Mercedes Picks Pace to Save Their Position

Going into the final race weekend of the season, Ferrari looked like the favorites in their battle with Mercedes for P2 in the Constructors’ championship. However, after FP1 and FP2 at the Yas Marina Circuit, Charles Leclerc is wary of a resurgent Silver Arrows, per reports on X.

Talking about the form Mercedes find themselves in, Leclerc was quoted as saying, “The fight is on with Mercedes and they look competitive, so it won’t be easy. We will do everything we can to qualify in front of them tomorrow.”

Throughout the practice sessions before qualifying, the W14 looked like a much more comfortable and pacier car than before. The first practice session even saw George Russell take P1. Naturally, as things stand, Mercedes is a contender for the podium positions come race day on Sunday.

Another aspect that puts things in favor of Mercedes is the fact that the top half of the grid is pretty close in terms of pace. Hence, with a four-point advantage over Ferrari, the Silver Arrows could benefit from scraps emerging out for almost all the points-paying places, further diluting Ferrari’s advantage.

Mercedes looked decent during FP2, too. On the other hand, Ferrari faced a disaster. Carlos Sainz crashed his SF-23 near the barriers at turn 3. The damage to the Spaniard’s car may be extensive enough to make him sit out of the race altogether amid concerns of a cost-cap breach.

Carlos Sainz crash handicaps Ferrari in battle with Mercedes

The extent of Carlos Sainz’s crash is unknown as of now. However, team principal, Fred Vasseur has come on record to state that the Spaniard might miss the Grand Prix on Sunday over rebuilding and cost-cap concerns.

Naturally, if Ferrari field only the SF-23 of Charles Leclerc, then, it would be hoping for its Monacan racing ace to produce sensational result and somehow finish ahead of the Silver Arrows to bridge and pass the 4-point deficit they have to Mercedes.

This news about Sainz would’ve given the Silver Arrows a spring in their step. After all, now, they look like the favorites to seal P2 in the Constructors’ championship as the chequered flag falls at the Yas Marina Circuit and on the 2023 F1 season.