“Mercedes is such a strong team” – Charles Leclerc expects major competition from the Silver Arrows ahead of Miami GP

Charles Leclerc believes the Silver Arrows still have time to emerge at the top despite their struggles in the 2022 championship.

Even though Mercedes seems to be struggling in the 2022 season so far, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc expects a major competition from them. Currently, Ferrari and Red Bull are the ones at the top of the grid and the Silver Arrows are failing to follow through.

Leclerc has currently fought alongside Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the first four rounds of racing. But he believes that this might not be the case for the entire season.

The Monegasque is leading the drivers’ championship with 86 points followed by Verstappen in second place with 59 points. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell has only been able to grab 49 points and stands in the fourth position.

The star driver of the Silver Arrows, Lewis Hamilton, is farther behind his own teammate with only 28 points from four races. This has placed him at seventh in the standings.

Nevertheless, the season has only begun with 19 more races to go and Mercedes seems to have brought more upgrades to their W13 ahead of the Miami GP.

Charles Leclerc knows Mercedes is strong

The Ferrari driver believes that Mercedes has everything that it takes to take victories towards the autumn.

“I never write them off because they are such a strong team and they’ve shown it in the past, but it is also true that they are struggling since the beginning of the season,” Leclerc said.

“They seem to have quite big issues that will require a bit of time before they fix them.”

You got the time, Lewis? 😉✨✨ pic.twitter.com/7EazbIXfdk — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 6, 2022

Heading into the Miami GP this weekend, Mercedes has brought in a number of new updates and it involves a new rear wing.

The team has made the changes to its front and rear wing with a view to improve efficiency and improve the overall performance of the car.

