“I would support Charles Leclerc, I’m a Ferrari fan”- Lewis Hamilton offers full support to the Monegasque star ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton stated that if he was watching the Monaco GP as a fan, he would be rooting for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari.

The entire spotlight seems to be on Leclerc ahead of the Monaco GP this weekend. It’s a special outing for the 24-year old, because the cars race around the streets of a city he grew up in.

Despite his attachment to the Grand Prix, glory in any form has always eluded him in the Principality. Since 2017, every time he’s been behind the wheel of a car at home, technical issues, bad-luck and errors have plagued his race.

This year however, he finds himself in the midst of a Title battle. His F1-75 is the strongest F1 car he’s driven till date, and it’s his best chance to win in front of his home fans. Seven-time Champion Lewis Hamilton will be rooting for the Monegasque this weekend.

Hamilton has had a tough start to 2022 by his standards. After dominating the sport for eight years with Mercedes, he’s struggling to cope with the W13 this season. He’s sixth in the Championship standings, 28 points behind teammate George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton will be supporting Charles Leclerc this weekend

In an interview with Corriere, the Brit spoke about his chances ahead of the race this weekend. Ferrari once again looked like the strongest team during Friday Practice.

Hamilton said that he expected the Maranello based outfit to be strong before the weekend even started. The Scuderia seem to be doing well on slow and medium speed corners, something that the Circuit de Monaco offers in large proportions.

When asked if he expected Ferrari’s dominance in Monaco, Hamilton replied with, “You could see it.” His next comment may be a surprise for people who don’t know that it was always Hamilton’s dream to drive for Ferrari. The 37-year openly admitted that he’s a fan of the Scuderia, and would support Leclerc as a fan for the race on Sunday.

“I will add one thing,” he continued. “If I could sit with the fans over there, I would support Charles. I am a Ferrari fan.”

When talking about why he does not drive for Ferrari as a ‘Last Dance’ in his F1 career, he replied saying that it’s out of loyalty to Mercedes.

