Itching to Get Back to Racing, Sebastian Vettel Struggles To Get Rid Of F1 Habits in Retirement

Despite retiring from F1 in 2022, Sebastian Vettel hasn’t bid farewell to the sport completely. The German is open to the idea of making a comeback, should things align perfectly. Several elements contribute to Vettel wanting to return to F1. One such element is the racing bug that continues to live within him. Speaking to the hosts of the Apple podcast, ‘The Fast and The Curious,’ Vettel detailed how small aspects of his life still push the racer within him.

Whenever he is driving out on the roads, the racing line still emerges in front of his eyes now and then. But with heavy traffic, the sight isn’t that often. Unable to truly follow the racing line, Vettel resorts to corner-cutting.

With the maneuver legal in the real world, Vettel revealed he opts to do it. However, he conceded he has calmed down immensely from how he was earlier. The 36-year-old recalled an incident when he was at a supermarket, and when the racer within him again took hold of him.

“I was racing in the past in the supermarket, trying to be the first and overtake the final meters to get back here and stuff like that. But I’ve calmed down. I need to be responsible nowadays,” explained Vettel on the podcast.

With three children, Vettel has toned down these tendencies. Nonetheless, the racer within him is eager to experience the thrill of racing once again.

While he is not opposed to making a comeback, he wants the right opportunity to present itself for him to consider. With plenty of seats open for the 2025 season, Vettel claimed his decision to return will depend on the overall package interested teams would offer.

Could Sebastian Vettel be back in F1 as a Mercedes driver?

Sebastian Vettel continues to focus on the overall package that a team has to offer because he understands how committed he will need to be, should he choose to return to F1. With Lewis Hamilton departing to Ferrari, a vacancy at Mercedes has become the most sought-after seat in F1.

Vettel has been keeping a close eye on the developments within the sport and understands the competitiveness of each team. When asked about the possibility of filling the vacancy at Mercedes, Vettel revealed he has had conversations with Toto Wolff regularly.

While they weren’t actively about Vettel joining Mercedes, they did discuss about it briefly. Since he is still uncertain about whether he wants to return to F1, Vettel revealed that he may need to have a few more conversations before he makes a decision.

However, the former Red Bull driver conceded that the Mercedes vacancy is one of the best seats on the grid. Aside from Mercedes, Vettel has also been in contact with other teams as well. Until he arrives at a decision, Vettel revealed that he hopes to collaborate with F1 and the teams on some projects that he plans to undertake in the near future.