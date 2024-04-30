“Chiefs Forever”: Travis Kelce Celebrates $34.25M Contract Extension, Becomes NFL’s Highest Paid TE, Breaking Darren Waller’s Record

The Kansas City Chiefs are eyeing a threepeat this season, and for that improving the team while retaining the core is key. With Coach Andy Reid and other key players signing contract extensions, only TE Travis Kelce was left. However, the wait is over for fans as the Chiefs just announced that Travis has signed a new deal with the franchise.

Advertisement

Kelce has been one of the most consistent performers for the Chiefs over the years. From 2016 to 2022, the Cincinnati alum has raked up 1000+ receiving yards consecutively. Even last year, the TE had 984 receiving yards with 5 TDs and 93 catches, essaying the hybrid WR-TE role to perfection. Hence for his consistency and results on the field, Kelce has been awarded a two-year deal worth $34.25 million.

The team’s announcement was soon followed by a video message from Travis through which he expressed gratitude for the extension. The tight end also appeared pretty enthusiastic about leading the Chiefs to further glory in the years to come.

“Back at it again, baby. Have to see a little Super Bowl right there, man. Feels good to be in KC. I remember coming here 12 years ago, man. It’s an honour and a pleasure. And I can’t wait to get after it these next two years. But no better than right now. Getting fired up for this year. Just got out on the field with the boys. We’re back at it, baby. Chiefs forever.”

The new two-year deal makes Travis Kelce the highest-paid Tight End in the league on an annual basis. He will now average $17.125 million per season from salaries alone.

Travis Kelce, Darren Waller & George Kittle – The Highest Paid TEs Of The League

If viewed purely from a fiscal and tenure perspective, George Kittle has the biggest contract. Kittle has a 5-year contract worth $75 million with the San Francisco 49ers, helping him earn an average of $15 million annually. Darren Waller is next in the league on this metric with a three-year contract worth $51 million with the New York Giants. The 31-year-old Waller earns $17 million and was on the top till Kelce’s $34.25 million deal. Travis’ new deal helps him earn $125,000 more than Waller, making him the highest-paid Tight End in the league.

However, the real question is, who among the three will finish their career with the highest salary? Despite having the lead right now, Travis does not have age on his side. Kelce is already 34 and, likely, he won’t play for more than 5 years. Waller meanwhile is 31 years old while Kittle just turned 30. So despite Kelce’s headstart, it’s likely that he won’t have the privilege to end his career as the highest-paid TE in the league, which would have been yet another feather to his illustrious cap.