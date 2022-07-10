“Everybody gets a track limit penalty”: F1 twitter reacts to ‘ridiculous’ track limits during the Austrian GP

The 2022 Austrian GP was filled with multiple track times being deleted and drivers being penalised for even the slightest advantage.

The 2022 Austrian GP will be remembered for multiple reasons. It could be the craziness of the Dutch fans or the close racing on the track. However, one thing is for sure the race will forever be memorised for the absurd scrutiny of track limits.

Ahead of the main race, multiple drivers had their lap times deleted for breaching track limits. Especially the Red Bull of Sergio Perez. Perez had his Q3 time deleted and started the sprint race from P13 instead of the P4 he qualified with.

Additionally, during the race, the FIA were issuing warnings to drivers left, right and centre. Sebastian Vettel, Guanyu Zhou, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Mick Schumacher got warnings multiple times.

Including 7-time World Champion, Lewis Hamilton who was shown a Black and White flag. Hamilton was livid hearing the warning he received. “That’s BS. I didn’t go wide. Are other people getting those? There are loads of people going off,” he claimed on the radio.

#AustrianGP 🇦🇹: Black and white flag for Lewis Hamilton for exciting track limits. One more and he gets a 5s penalty. LH: “That’s BS. I didn’t go wide. Are other people getting those? There’s loads of people going off.” — deni (@fiagirly) July 10, 2022

Furthermore, drivers like Guanyu Zhou, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, and Lewis Hamilton all received time penalty flags for breaching track limits after being shown the Black and White flag.

Meanwhile mandating track limits is a good practice, the over-scrutiny of these limits has made the F1 community question the consistency of the rule. And Twitter was alive with some of the finest reactions from the F1 community.

F1 twitter reacts to Austrian GP’s bizarre track limits

In fact, the Austrian GP weekend saw the highest amount of Track limit violations. Further, the inconsistent and repetitive warnings by the marshals were quite disruptive to the drivers and viewers.

Drivers were warned and penalised for the smallest errors. We have compiled a collection of the best reactions to F1 Twitter. Check out the funniest reactions here:

