“He’s moving alright”– Watch Charles Leclerc checking on Mick Schumacher as he was first driver to past him after latter’s horrific crash

Charles Leclerc looks onto Mick Schumacher as the German driver hits the barrier at a considerable speed, resulting in a major crash.

During his Q2 flying lap, Mick Schumacher lost control of his car and hit the barrier twice that split his car twice. The German race driver was conscious and could talk afterwards, but he had to be stretchered from the track.

Schumacher then was taken to the hospital in the vicinity, and he is due to go through some precautionary tests. Nevertheless, Haas confirms that their driver is fine. However, he reportedly would not race on Sunday.

Here are our qualifying results in Jeddah 🇸🇦 K-Mag with his second Q3 appearance in a row! But most importantly, Mick is physically well – he’s in hospital for precautionary check-ups. #HaasF1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/B1OV7d9KDj — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) March 26, 2022

Though, the team is yet to confirm his unavailability tomorrow formally. Meanwhile, Guenther Steiner was also in contact with Schumacher’s mother, Corrina Schumacher, and the team boss confirmed that his son is fine.

Charles Leclerc checks on Mick Schumacher

When Schumacher crashed into the barriers, Charles Leclerc was the first driver to arrive at the scene. The Monegasque slowly reached to his fellow Ferrari academy graduate and inquired whether he is alright.

Schumacher responded to Leclerc’s signal. That’s why the latter was soon seen driving away from the site and informed his race engineer that Schumacher is moving alright.

Watch the video

Charles Leclerc checking up on Mick Schumacher after his crash. As he was the first driver to past him. #f1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/4smfgupVY5 — TrackedF1 (@tracked_f1) March 26, 2022

Halo saved the Haas driver again

The controversy around Halo’s introduction was huge back in the day. But soon, everyone realised its importance as a piece of safety equipment.

As observed in the crash’s photographs online, it was seen a tyre almost bumped into the face of Schumacher. However, the Halo prevented it from reaching over Schumacher and saved him from any possible face injury.

Thank fuck for the halo pic.twitter.com/inaMKrdZq4 — Enzo  (@Aperta) March 26, 2022

