“It’s at the centre of my thoughts” – Lewis Hamilton keen on challenging for his 8th F1 Championship

7-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton says he is not obsessed over winning his 8th title and has his eyes set on another battle with Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton’s records in F1 are close to unbeatable. Since his debut in 2007, he has surged past every record existing before he joined the grid.

And now the Brit dominates almost all of the records. He holds the records for the most amount of wins, podiums, points scored, and pole positions by an F1 driver.

Hamilton recently started his 300th F1 race becoming only the 6th driver to do so. And Hamilton jointly holds the record for the most Championship titles, 7, along with the great Michael Schumacher.

He could have won his 8th in 2021, but Max Verstappen snatched it claiming his maiden title. Lewis was on level points with Max until the last race of the season in Abu Dhabi. But the controversial ending to the season finale saw Hamilton disheartened.

Lewis Hamilton on Abu Dhabi 21: “I think when anyone experiences trauma..because you know it can be- its a traumatic experience when you lose something that you worked hard for..I think that will always be a part of me but I would like to think that I’ve gained strength from it” pic.twitter.com/6OMyyThiG4 — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) July 4, 2022

Lewis claimed the 2021 finale left him deeply hurt. And it prolonged until the start of the season. But the Brit claims he has moved on from the incident and is focusing on fighting Max in the future.

Hamilton claimed, “There is nothing left over between Max and me. Max did his duty last year and I have zero problems with him.

He adds, “There are quite a few years between us so probably, out of the car there wasn’t that mutual respect. But there are no hard feelings.”

Hamilton is still hunting for his first win this season. And with Mercedes an improving race-by-race, maybe a 104th Grand Prix win seems around the corner.

Lewis Hamilton on winning his 8th WDC

Lewis Hamilton has won a race in every season that he has participated in F1. But he is so far yet to register a win in 2022.

Hamilton and Mercedes struggled at the start of the season with porpoising and lack of pace. Many considered Lewis’s career to be finished. Including Ross Brawn, who claimed he has entered the twilight of his racing career.

But his performances in the Silverstone, France or Hungary say otherwise. The 7-time World Champion says he is far from over and is still keen on battling for wins and titles.

This is now Lewis Hamilton’s longest winless streak during his F1 career. He’s gone 11 races without a victory. Incredible to think how consistent he’s been for the last 15 years! pic.twitter.com/EG9MifO5Wu — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 7, 2022

Hamilton said, “It’s not an obsession. But it’s certainly at the centre of my thoughts. It is at the top of the pyramid.”

And the work done at the base this year is about getting to the top again,” he added. The Brit is 6th in the 2022 standings and out of the title race. But Lewis never stops until he is made to!

