Fan Overtakes Charles Leclerc Driving His $370,000 Tailormade Car for Miami GP – “It’s the Monaco Man”

On their way back from the Miami International Autodrome, one fan spotted Charles Leclerc on the highway. The Monegasque was driving away in his special edition blue Ferrari, worth a whopping $370,000. Soon after, the fans sped up to drive alongside the F1 driver to greet him. The scream from the fan gave rise to a hilarious exchange which is now going viral on social media.

As seen on Instagram by the user @leclercsupportsystemm, the video begins with a police vehicle driving ahead of Leclerc’s car, making it seem like he’s being escorted. As soon as the Monegasque can be spotted in the video, the fan yells, “Oh, it’s the Monaco man. Oh my god!” at the top of his lungs.

Hearing this, Leclerc briefly looked in their direction and waved. After the acknowledgment car sped up and overtook the Ferrari star on the road.

It was no easy overtake as well because the 26-year-old was in a Ferrari 296 GTS in the Azzurro La Plata colors. The car that the Italian brand describes as the epitome of driving pleasure also has outstanding performance.

The 296 GTS is fitted with a 120° V6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor. The hybrid powertrain produces a powerful combined 819 horsepower.

The Azzurro La Plata is the Ferrari blue that the team sported during the entire Miami GP weekend. Leclerc was given the 296 GTS in the light blue paint for the weekend while Carlos Sainz got Azzurro Dino 296 GTB. The Dino boasts a darker blue shade. However, the 296 GTS is nowhere close to Leclerc’s latest garage additions.

Charles Leclerc adds another supercar to his already eye-popping garage

Being a Formula 1 driver, Charles Leclerc drives the best of cars even away from the track. Lately, Monegasque added a $2.2 million Ferrari Daytona SP3 to his collection. The Ferrari poster boy’s new supercar is part of the Icona series of ultra-limited edition cars. The 26-year-old chose the black color with white and red lines running down the middle, probably representing the Monegasque flag colors.

However, Leclerc is on a spending spree. Apart from the Daytona SP3, he also purchased the first-of-its-kind Ferrari Purosangue SUV which retails at $398,000.

He went for a clean white color for the SUV as seen on X by @leclercsletters while he was taking delivery. The 26-year-old took the delivery of the Purosangue in Monaco.

Soon after taking the keys, Leclerc took his newest ride for a spin as his girlfriend accompanied him. The two went out to grab a bite in Monaco’s famous Casino Square. The Ferrari man then left Casino Square after eating his meal and a quick interaction with the fans.