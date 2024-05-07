mobile app bar

Does Tom Brady Drink? A Look Back at His Hilarious Super Bowl Parade After Brutal Netflix Roast

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Jul 20, 2021; Washington, DC, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks onto the South Lawn of the White House as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are honored for their Super Bowl LV Championship. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

After Netflix’s Greatest Roast of All Time, NFL fans are keen to know about one personal aspect of Tom Brady. Specifically, they want to find out whether the seven-time Super Bowl champ is a regular consumer of alcohol. There is a reason for this query, as Brady was seen taking frequent sips from his glass during the big event, particularly when the jokes and banter got more brutal. This even contradicted the notion that he stays away from alcohol. 

As a matter of fact, Brady does not endorse alcohol. The 46-year-old does not consume any beverages on a regular basis, but he is known to be a social drinker. This is because he keeps his fitness as a priority. Even at the age of 46, soon to be 47, fans still contemplate his comeback for a reason. Brady mostly stays away from alcohol and follows his specially curated TB12 diet.

Adding to it, the 46-year-old is not someone who enjoys even a cup of coffee because he wants to keep the caffeine away from his body. All these denote that Brady is an occasional drinker who only likes to call for a toast on special occasions. However, history tells us that Brady was once involved in a hilarious Super Bowl incident, where he appeared downright sloshed.

It took place after the 2021 Super Bowl, where the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9. During the famous Super Bowl Boat Parade, however, an ‘inebriated’ Brady tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another, much to the amusement of the fans. The incident took mere minutes to go viral, as no one had expected it from a typically composed Brady. And later, the NFL GOAT explained what happened to him, in the Let’s Go Podcast.

I was definitely inebriated, because had I not been, I don’t think I would’ve taken the chance realizing that thing would’ve fallen like 90 ft. to the bottom of the bay,” Brady playfully disclosed.

Other than the Super Bowl incident, Tom Brady is not in the limelight for his drinking habit. Because, for him, family and football always remained key priorities. And he never wanted to set a wrong example for his children or the fans. It is also why Brady confines himself to being a social drinker. 

