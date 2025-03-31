mobile app bar

“It’s Hard Not to Meme Him”: Alex Albon Claims George Russell Is the Most ‘Memeable’ Member of the Grid

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

ALBON Alexander (tha), Williams Racing FW46, portrait, RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W15, portrait, during the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Japanese Grand Prix 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

With the rising popularity of Formula 1 and its expanding fanbase, the drivers have become embedded in pop culture.  Naturally, fans swarm to social media platforms to create and share memes of their favorite drivers.

In a recent segment on F1’s official YouTube channel, all the drivers were asked to pick one person between themselves and their teammates when it came to some contemporary questions.

When asked who is more likely to become an internet meme sensation overnight between the Williams pair of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon, the British-Thai driver picked someone from the Mercedes camp instead—George Russell.

“I mean the best would be George. I think George is…it’s hard not to meme him,” he explained. But what is it with Russell often popping up in social media feeds as a part of some or the other meme?

Russell has provided some top-notch content to be the center of many F1-themed memes. Most recently, it was the standing ‘T-pose’ that caught the attention of fans online in F1’s 2023 introduction montage. The pose became so popular in memes that Russell started incorporating it into his victory celebrations and had to recreate it for the 2025 montage as well.

Other than this, Russell broke the internet many times for his tendency to post shirtless pictures of himself on Instagram and even for the traditional British lingo that he uses ever so often. The King’s Lynn-born driver does have an inherently charming persona to attract attention on social media. So, Albon’s choice was spot on.

In the end, however, Albon stuck to the rules of the game and picked himself. Interestingly, his teammate, Sainz, also picked himself when asked the question. Sainz said, “Clearly people like to meme me on social media because of my strange faces!”

And it is true, the Madrid-born driver has an affinity with making spaced-out expressions whilst in front of the media or a camera in general. This has led to many fans making memes out of the #55 driver’s various ‘bored-looking’ expressions.

In many ways, Sainz was one of the pioneers of F1 memes with his VW Golf becoming a staple of F1-related social media jokes back in 2016.

Albon, too, has seen many memes emerge out of his time in the sport. Going into 2025, with Albon and Sainz being two of the most popular drivers on the grid, Williams can expect themselves to be featured in a considerable number of memes!

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

