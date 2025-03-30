“It’s Been Sitting in the Garage for 5-6 Years”: Carlos Sainz Takes Out His $13.5k Humble Ride That Once Became a Meme

F1 Grand Prix Of China Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain drives the (55) Atlassian Williams Racing FW47 Mercedes during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 on March 23, 2025, at Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China. | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Top F1 drivers aren’t just athletes; they are global superstars who, with their multi-million dollar paychecks, can afford almost anything they want. But that doesn’t mean they always indulge in luxury. Sometimes, they find comfort in their humble roots—just ask Carlos Sainz.

Nine years ago, the Spaniard was asked in a press conference which car he drove. The drivers alongside him that afternoon admitted to owning luxury cars like Ferraris and Porsches—every driver’s dream. Sainz, however, gave a surprising answer.

The Madrid-born driver revealed that he still drove a Volkswagen Golf, a car that later became a meme simply because he was rarely seen driving it over the years.

But now, he has brought it out again. In a vlog uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sainz revisited this moment, taking a trip down memory lane and showing the interview where he first revealed to the world that he owned the $13.5k car. “12 years later, we’re back with the golf,” the Williams man said.

Carlos bringing back his iconic Golf (which has been sitting in his garage for 5 or 6 years) pic.twitter.com/8JzojRoPGk — yoyo (@williamssainz) March 30, 2025

Sainz further revealed, “It’s been sitting in a garage for five or six years without moving,” suggesting that he had to put in significant work to get it road-ready before taking it out for a spin. But there was never a chance he would part ways with the car.

The Golf holds deep sentimental value for Sainz. It was the first car he ever owned. “I’ve been in Formula 1 for eight or nine years, and as my own car, I have the one my parents gave me when I was 18—a Golf.”

But why did Sainz keep the car hidden away for so long? While he never gave a reason, it could be due to his commitments to the various teams he has driven for over the years.

Carlos Sainz has been working with Ferrari on a custom car for two years, and it has finally arrived. • Ferrari 812 Competizione

• 830 horsepower

• 211 mph top speed It’s quite an upgrade from his current car: a Volkswagen Golf gifted by his parents for his 18th birthday. pic.twitter.com/DC7T8PzKdJ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 28, 2023

Since the 2016 interview, Sainz has represented Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari—all of whom provided him with road cars that he was required to drive for sponsorship reasons. He has built quite the collection, with the 30-year-old owning a Ferrari 812 Competizione, a Ferrari SP3 Daytona, and a McLaren 720S.

And while he never parted with the Golf, there was little chance he would choose to drive it over one of these high-performance machines.