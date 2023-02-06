George Russell and Nicholas Latifi Confused Charles Leclerc With His Younger Brother

Those who are aware of the F1’s Twitch Quartet consisting of Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, George Russell and Alex Albon know exactly how chaotic those live streamings are.

For those who don’t know, it[twitch] is an online platform where these four F1 drivers come together to interact with the fans and mostly get involved in bizarre stuff.

Largely, they created this quartet during the coronavirus pandemic for honing their gaming skills and competing against each other and fans while live streaming.

Interestingly, former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi too was part of this group. Actually, he was one of the original streamers.

In one of their streamings, Russell and Latifi mistakenly confused Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur with the Ferrari star himself.

“That was Arthur, mate” – Charles Leclerc

An unearthed video shared by a fan on the internet showed the Monegasque driver get shocked by how his fellow drivers could not recognise his voice.

At first, Leclerc is excited about making it to the final stage of the game to which, Arthur replies that he has to download the game first.

Russell and Latifi could not find the difference between the voices of both the brothers and confusingly ask, “Charles, what are you talking about? You already have it.”

The Ferrari star then realises the confusion and snubs his fellow drivers saying “that was Arthur, mate.”

when arthur was talking and both george and latifi thought it was charles bc they have similar voices "that was arthur, mate" 💀💀

Nicholas Latifi called for the abolishment of the Twitch quartet

Back in 2021, when Russell and Latifi drove for the Williams F1 team, the Canadian driver said that he wants the Twitch quartet to be abolished.

Discussing New Year’s Resolution, Latifi revealed that he wished Russell brought him to the quartet and rename it the Twitch Quintet.

“You need to start a petition here to abolish the Twitch Quartet because I was heartbroken that I wasn’t a part of this,” Latifi joked.

