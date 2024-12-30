mobile app bar

“It’s Impressive How It Accelerates”: Carlos Sainz Snr After Driving a Lap in Ferrari’s SF-24

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Carlos Sainz Sr , dad of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari gestured, Gesture, Qualifying, F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Carlos Sainz Sr , dad of Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari gestured, Gesture, Qualifying, F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina Circuit on December 07, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Credits: IMAGO / DeFodi Images

Despite taking the tough decision of replacing Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari tried to make amends by arranging a private test for the Spanish racing ace and his father, Carlos Sainz Sr., at the team’s test track in Fiorano. It turned out to be a beautiful tribute to the #55 driver’s time at Ferrari and at the same time, it was a nice gesture to one of motorsport’s all-time greats.

The idea behind the private test was to allow Sainz Sr. to get acclimatized with his son’s 2024 challenger, the SF-24. After that, the duo were scheduled to run laps on the track together. Safe to say, Sainz Sr. was in awe of last season’s F1 machinery and gave a fitting debrief after his first installation lap.

In a video uploaded to the former Ferrari driver’s YouTube channel, Sainz Sr. can be heard saying, “Amazing. I’ve only done one lap, and it’s impressive how it accelerates!”

As the video revealed, this was the first time Sainz Sr. was strapped into an F1 car. Although he is a two-time champion in Rallying, he needed to get properly in tune with F1 machinery before he could be allowed to run laps with his son on track. And Sainz Sr. is a quick learner!

Sainz Sr. explains the difference between Dakar and F1

At the beginning of the video, the 62-year-old explained that the two racing disciplines of Dakar and F1 couldn’t be any more different. And after his first session in an F1 car, the former Subaru driver narrowed it down to the feel of the steering.

Speaking to his son after the laps, he explained that one of the biggest feedbacks he could give was the fact that an F1 car’s steering is very direct. Even the smallest of directional changes really puts the front-end bite into the tires.

All in all, Sainz Sr. did impress the crew at Ferrari. Despite some early challenges with braking and hitting anti-stall, the 62-year-old put in a solid performance in SF-24 before an emotional victory lap with his son.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Anirban Aly Mandal

