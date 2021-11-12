“It’s in the interests of everybody”– Sergio Perez confesses it’s his job to help Max Verstappen win the championship

Sergio Perez believes that it’s his job to help Max Verstappen get maximum points to make him the world champion.

Max Verstappen is eyeing to clinch his first Formula 1 championship. In that, he is vying the reigning world champion, Lewis Hamilton. But with the last win in Mexico, the Dutchman has a massive 19-point lead.

And many credits also go to Sergio Perez, who has upscaled his performances in the last three-four races, preventing Mercedes from attacking the 24-year-old.

But, it’s coming at what cost? Last weekend Perez competed at his home Grand Prix. But it was likely that had he been in a winning position, and Verstappen was just behind him, Red Bull would have snubbed him from the glory.

Though, that scenario never came into the picture. However, Perez concedes that he has to put Verstappen’s interests above his wishes, as it is for the team’s betterment.

“I think it’s my job for now,” Perez told Sky Sports. “To try to help Max [and] support Max as a good team player. “It’s in the interests of everybody to make sure we secure both championships. That will be an ideal result for me.”.

Sergio Perez aiming for stars

With the remaining four races in the season, Perez is now aiming for better performances. He especially wants to improve his qualifying performances.

“I think we are working at a good level now,” the two-time race winner explained. “But I look forward to doing another step in these final four races.”

“[I want] to try to deliver more in qualifying, [and] deliver more in the race, and do the next step, to be in the mix for the win and for pole position. That would be great.”

Currently, the Mexican race driver stands P4 in the drivers’ standings, just 20 points behind Valtteri Bottas.

